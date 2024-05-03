Former 5FM radio personality, Dan Corder, marks his foray into TV with eNCA show

THE stage is set, the lights are dimmed, and the cameras are rolling. Welcome to the watch party of a lifetime with “The Dan Corder Show” on eNCA. Known for his three-year stint on 5FM's breakfast slot, Corder recently bid farewell to radio to embark on his foray into television.

With roots tracing back to his days at UCT Radio, Corder's journey through commercial radio has been nothing short of remarkable. His charm and charisma have made him a household name, both on the radio waves and across various social media platforms. As South Africa navigates through what Corder describes as “the wildest year in its modern era“, he offers his unique blend of quick wit, compelling storytelling, and incisive analysis. “The Dan Corder Show” promises to be a refreshing mix of comedy, insight, satire, bold interviews, and in-depth explorations of the nation’s most pressing issues.

Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA, expresses excitement about this new addition to their late-night lineup. “We are excited to bring in a fresh and exciting addition to our late-night news. Dan will be a great way of transitioning into a new sphere of how news is told, and how different audiences can be united in a fun and innovative way. “We hope to grow and reach new heights and change how news is told - one joke at a time”, Munzhelele said.

Thank you @MorningShowSA @etv for welcoming me this morning! Talking about the new show launching on Monday on @eNCA pic.twitter.com/ER5LuK5n1K — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) May 3, 2024 With excitement in the air for the new show, @DanCorderOnAir asked viewers and fans: “What should we talk about on the first episode of The Dan Corder Show.” What should we talk about on the first episode of The Dan Corder Show? — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) May 3, 2024 @iMoshele answered: “Whether young South African are politically tuned in/involved, why that is & how that may affect the outcome of this election.” @mehlomadalo commented: “The miraculous 30+ days w/o loadshedding.”