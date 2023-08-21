Former 7de Laan star Sekoate Tsubane shares fond memories of the soapie that made him famous

Former “7de Laan” actor Sekoate “SK” Tsubane took fans on a trip down memory lane when he shared a throwback picture of the popular Afrikaans soapie’s male actors. Tsubane, who played Kabelo Pedi, said the picture was taken when the actors were in there early 20s and are now in the early 40s.

He remembered the day he started his career on the SABC soapie, which is now facing its final curtain. In July, Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running soapie would not be recommissioned for another season. The soap opera unpacked current affairs such as drug addiction, kidnapping, gender-based violence, human-trafficking and tackled issues surrounding inter-racial and homosexual relationships.

Tsubane, 42, shared the fond memories and captioned them: “When you are young, you think you have all the time in the world … the older you get the quicker time flies … and man, it has flown. Here we were in our early twenties, today I’m in my early forties. “These were good times. Young careless and famous 😂😂😂. Before the social media frenzy! I miss these days, great memories I share with this bunch, on and off set!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sekoati Tsubane (@ndade_moholo) His post continued: “It’s heartbreaking to say goodbye but change is inevitable. My deepest gratitude to @real7delaan for giving me the platform to launch my career. I will never forget you. “It’s so hard, to say goodbye, to yesterday …