Former Goodluck band member, Choccy Chox, to release debut EP ‘Choices’

South African singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Choccy Chox, real name Matthew O’Connell, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, “Choices”. Choccy, as he is fondly known, is a former Goodluck band member who embarked on his solo career in January 2020 after making huge moves with the chart-topping live electronic band, playing live synths, saxophone and singing.

Off the back of Eleven #1 radio hits in South Africa, the band sold-out live shows - which took them around Europe, Asia, Africa and the UK, across global stages. Since going solo, he has enjoyed experimenting and discovering his own style. Choccy Chox. Picture: Joffrey Hyman “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in studio. I’ve grown so much over the years as an artist, and putting all my creative energy and passion into making music has been such a happy experience”.

He released “Fire” and “Fire Remix” late in 2020, which featured on SA’s Top radio stations. In February 2021, he released “Kiss Me Late at Night”. The EP marks a significant milestone in Choccy's music career as it represents the first time he’s put out a body of work like this. It is filled with tracks that showcase his artistry as he explores various genres. He said: ‘’It’s the first time in my music career where I feel I’m in charge of the type of music I would want to create.

“Deciding to work on an EP gave me the opportunity to explore with creative ideas and not limit myself, allowing me to experiment with different genres.’’ “I feel a body of work is a huge achievement in an artist's career. It allows the listener to get to know you a lot better since you can experiment more. I’ve released many singles previously, and this seemed like the right time to do it.’’ Among the five tracks featured on “Choices”, Choccy shares that ‘’SoulMate’’ holds a special place in his heart.

‘’It just puts me into a good mood, which I think is always hard to achieve when writing a song.’’ The latest radio single, “I’m The One”, off the EP, is one of those singles that highlight the importance of timing. Choccy reveals: ‘’I had this song in my catalogue for about two years before I went back to relook at it, and if I’m honest, it is probably the only song on the EP that had a few different choruses along with multiple different versions of it before I was satisfied.

“The song is about finding that person for you, the one that would care for your every need before you can think of it, just being the one for you.’’ While his EP showcases his versatility and genre exploration, he still harbours a desire to delve into Afro music. ‘’I’m a huge fan of afro music. I include this genre in my live shows, and I find myself always listening to it. It’s often first on my playlist when getting into my car. I feel there is so much energy that is built with it.