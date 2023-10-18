Former ‘Idols SA’ finalist Amy Jones set to release debut album

South African music sensation Amy Jones is all set to dazzle music enthusiasts worldwide with her highly anticipated debut album, “My Forever Friend”. The bubbly singer-songwriter who comes from Paarl in the Western Cape, first crept into the hearts (of many) in Mzansi as a finalist on “Idols SA” season 9 in 2013. A decade later, with a few chart-topping singles in the bag, Jones is releasing her long-anticipated album.

The album which brings in the afrobeat, afropop and afrohouse genres, takes listeners on a journey through her life. Her rise in the music industry has been nothing short of spectacular. From her humble beginnings and four attempts at South African singing competitions, she has evolved into an artist celebrated for her extraordinary talent. With the release of her album, Jones is poised to take her place among the best in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jones (@amyjonesofficial) Recorded at The Hit Lab Studio in Joburg, the album is the culmination of her musical evolution. Jones said: “All these songs were written in different seasons of my life. “Some come from disappointment and some come from growing through a painful situation. Some come from pure thankfulness to God for allowing me to be able to share my gift.

“The themes that are present in this body of work stretch from heartache to pure joy, from falling in love to getting married. The body of work resembles the seasons of my life.” Amy Jones. Picture: Daniel Saaiman With heaps of excitement and a joyful glee ahead of her release date, Jones added: “I’m feeling incredibly blessed and thankful to the team who endlessly worked so hard behind the scenes to make this dream come true! “I can’t believe I have my debut album coming out on Friday.

“I hope that you’ll dance and sing along to each song that’s on my album and that it’ll become your hearts anthem!” Jones described the album as “a collection of feel-good, uplifting songs that the world so desperately needs”. She took her personal trials and triumphs and included them in an infectious tapestry of music. Even in songs dealing with disappointment, she’s managed to infuse an irresistible groove that will have listeners dancing their troubles away.