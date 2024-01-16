Television presenter Francis Herd has started the year off on a new TV platform where she will bring viewers a refreshed news bulletin every weeknight.
The trusted TV journalist, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has taken up a position at eNCA as the channel’s new prime time bulletin anchor.
The channel said in a statement: “After a brief stint in the corporate world as a communications manager, Francis Herd re-entered broadcast media as a morning-show presenter on e.tv.
“And when SA’s first 24-hour news channel was launched, she was there on the first day as a late-night news anchor on eNCA. In 2010, she was promoted to business anchor on the channel’s flagship evening show, News Night.
“Francis holds a BA and BA Honours degree from Wits University and an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).
“She now brings her finely-honed acumen and experience to a bulletin with a growing reputation for authoritative stories and insightful guests,” it read.
Herd wrote on X: “A new year and a new platform. Please join me on eNCA weeknights to wrap up the news day.”
“Carte Blanche” presenter Claire Mawisa commented: “Congratulations on the move, and all the best 🎉✨.”
@chrisyelland wrote: “A big congratulations in the big new primetime position, Francis!”
@Benzx21B said: “Congratulations Francis Welcome back to the best channel 👏👏.”
∎ Catch Francis Herd on “South Africa Tonight” on eNCA (DStv channel 403) at 6pm, weeknights.