Television presenter Francis Herd has started the year off on a new TV platform where she will bring viewers a refreshed news bulletin every weeknight. The trusted TV journalist, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has taken up a position at eNCA as the channel’s new prime time bulletin anchor.

The channel said in a statement: “After a brief stint in the corporate world as a communications manager, Francis Herd re-entered broadcast media as a morning-show presenter on e.tv. “And when SA’s first 24-hour news channel was launched, she was there on the first day as a late-night news anchor on eNCA. In 2010, she was promoted to business anchor on the channel’s flagship evening show, News Night. “Francis holds a BA and BA Honours degree from Wits University and an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

“She now brings her finely-honed acumen and experience to a bulletin with a growing reputation for authoritative stories and insightful guests,” it read. Herd wrote on X: “A new year and a new platform. Please join me on eNCA weeknights to wrap up the news day.” A new year and a new platform. Please join me on eNCA weeknights to wrap up the news day pic.twitter.com/DuwIplGisn — Francis Herd (@FrancisHerd) January 15, 2024 “Carte Blanche” presenter Claire Mawisa commented: “Congratulations on the move, and all the best 🎉✨.”