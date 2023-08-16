Free dance workshops offered at 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

Calling all dance enthusiasts, the 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience opens up the event for free dance lessons for the duration of the festival, kicking off on August 29 to September 10. During the 13-day feast of dance, dancers and choreographers will have the unique opportunity of learning from some of the extensive dance-making talent that will be presenting at the festival during the various workshops and master classes.

Some of Mzansi’s finest dance groups, along with international acts, will showcase and share their talent in the workshops that allow dancers to connect with choreographers while exchanging dialogue and movement. These workshops are all free and hosted by festival guests Mamela Nyamza, Joseph Tebandeke, Unmute Dance Theatre, Pak Ndjamena, Helga Letonja, Hannah Ma, and ACE dance and music. All workshops take place at the Drama and Performance Studies – Dance Studio at UKZN Howard College Campus.

#fridayonfire 🔥🔥🔥with #contemporarydance



Have you checked out our programme yet?



Tickets can be booked through Computicket 👉🏾 https://t.co/1fDfOX5k4N



We can't wait to welcome you to the 25th JOMBA!#JOMBA2023 #lovedance #contemporarydance #dancefestivals pic.twitter.com/vyrrGYO1sH — JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience (@Jomba_Dance) August 11, 2023 Over the 13 days of dance workshops, hopefuls can pick and choose from a range of workshops spaced over the duration of the festival and also caters for various dance styles . On Wednesday, August 30, between 4pm and 5.30pm, Mamela Nyamza (South Africa) teaches participants on how to use one’s body as a tool to portray “movement politics”. Societal issues, personal matters and the humanity ideas is informed by Nyamza’s own experiences as a South African LGBTQIA/queer mother and an arts activist.

Catering for the deaf community, South African-based “Unmute Dance Theatre” creates story telling and expression through sign dance, a technique established by Unmute. The Sign Dance Workshop takes place on Friday September 1, from 4pm to 5.30pm, and is led by Andile Vellum, interpretation and assistance by Nadine Mckenzie and Yaseen Manuel. This is an inclusive class, and all movements are created for the use of anyone (persons with and without disabilities).

Thursday September 7, at 4pm, Helge Letonja from Germany, who heads “Of Curious Nature”, will focus his workshop around West-African traditional and contemporary dance forms. The workshop will begin with a warm-up informed by the movement expertise of Kossi Sébastien Aholou-Wokawui, who trained in Togo. Workshop participants will also learn parts of the company’s repertoire as a movement base and also play with this movement to manipulate it and find new perspectives.

Hannah Ma. Picture:Supplied Germany’s Hannah Ma presents a workshop titled: “Dying while dancing - transforming inner violence in choreographic processes”on Friday, September 8, at 4pm. Ma explained: “In this workshop, we will analyse our relationship to death as a tool and a state of being in creation. “In my work, I refer to the political situation in the world and how we can solve our so-called problems and overcome our prejudices and internalised violence.”

UK dance company “ACE dance and music” takes participants through a high energy and physical dance workshop using ACE’s signature contemporary and afro styles. The workshop takes place on Saturday, September 9, at 10am, and participants will also have the opportunity to learn repertoire from ACE’s current touring production called “Unknown Realms” REALMS’. Uganda’s Joseph Tebandeke and Pak Ndjamena from Mozambique will be conducting workshops with DUT and UKZN students during the festival.