‘FREE #X_Change Concert Xperience’ build young voters momentum

The upcoming 2024 General Elections is drawing nearer and to get youth in the mood, #X_Change campaign is partnering with Citizens ZA to host the first ever, “FREE #X_Change Concert Xperience”, with a host of Mzansi’s hottest music talents including the award-winning Ami Faku, Dlala Thukzin, Sha Sha, Que DJ, Woobly, Xola TSM and well known vocalist PRVIS3(Praise). These artists will set the stage alight, using music as their creative expression to make their voices heard.

The campaign is aimed at rewarding and celebrating the youth of KwaZulu-Natal who have taken the first step in making their voices heard, by registering to vote in the upcoming General Elections. The free music experience is headed by Mbali Ntuli, founder and CEO of Ground Work Collective. “While we close off this first phase of the #X_Change campaign with the #X_Change Concert Xperience, we look forward to kicking off activations across the country, registering more young people in person and online, empowering them with civic education, giving them a chance to win spot prizes and a chance to have their very own #X_Change Concert Xperience in their communities.

“Reaching and registering as many young South Africans ahead of the 2024 General Elections and beyond, is our ultimate goal as Ground Work Collective.” The event takes place at The WareHouse in Durban on July 22. Car Boot Sale. Picture: Supplied The Vintage Barn

Spend your Sunday afternoon thrift shopping at The Vintage Barn for its car boot sale. The quarterly market allows the space for buyers and sellers to meet and showcase pre-loved items for sale. Pack your boot with all your gently loved items, don’t forget your own chair, table and umbrella or gazebo and make a few rands when you book a spot.

Where: The Vintage Barn, Collisheen Estate, Ballito. When: August 27. Cost: R120 a boot. Message 065 665 6995 for bookings.

Jeremiah Gounden. Picture: Supplied “That’s Life” Comedian Jeremiah Gounden presents “That’s Life”, a comical take on his personal life story and experiences but with a twist. Gounden said: “So what Durban can expect in this one man show, is a combination of personal life experiences that will relate to the audience in some way making it personal to them as well.”

Coupled with a combination of his authentic style and delivery of his hand written humour, Gounden is a master of on-point accents and impersonations which add flavour to his set that has his audiences in stitches. Where: Mumbai Lounge, Durban. When: July 29 at 8pm.

Cost: R150. Unmute Dance Theatre. Picture: Supplied 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience The “25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience”, hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts (UKZN), features a range of focusses for its 25th anniversary edition including a focus on dance and disability.

In light of their activism in spreading awareness and opening access to dancers with disabilities, the project is focusing on turning the title into “Danceability”, which features dancers, choreographers and dance companies who are globally shifting conceptions around disability. As part of JOMBA! engaging in this year’s curatorial theme of (in)tangible heritages, the festival hosts, Joseph Tebandeke (Uganda), Unmute Dance Theatre (Cape Town) and a special inclusive programme from INTRODANS (Netherlands). Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

When: August 10 to September 10. Cost: Tickets are R80 or R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a once off, full festival pass. Book via Computicket. Mmangaliso Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied “Laugh Like a Pirate”

Join one of the Directors of FOSAC (Friends of SA Comedy) Mmangaliso Mhlongo, a stand up comedian that has been dubbed by other comedians as a tornado because of his ability to destroy on stage. The FOSAC team introduced a new concept to Comedy ONLY at Pirates Arms. Drop by for a dose of comedy, on the last Tuesday of the month. Where: Pirates Arms, Durban Central.