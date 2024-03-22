From contemporary art, a festive gathering to fitness activity, these events are worth checking out

Artistry and innovation comes alive at the Fibre Designs Studio in De Waterkant as traditional concepts are set to be redefined . The handwoven luxury rugs brand is collaborating with art gallery RK Contemporary who are curating regular exhibitions from local artists at their Green Point studio.

This will include paintings, sculptures, photography, printmaking and ceramics. “Fibre Designs and RK Contemporary share a passion for pushing boundaries and reimagining traditional concepts,” the flooring brand’s founder Pierre Antoine said. ‘This collaboration represents a convergence of our dedication to quality craftsmanship and RK Contemporary's commitment to promoting established and emerging local talent.“

Meanwhile, owner and curator at RK Contemporary Astrid McLeod, added that this partnership is more than just combining textiles with art. “It's about creating an experience within the spaces we inhabit,” he said. “Together, Fibre Designs and RK Contemporary aim to elevate the way people perceive and interact with their surroundings.”

Founded in 2009, Fibre Designs have amassed a clientele which spans continents as the bespoke studio set out to redefine luxury in the home decor space. Meanwhile, RK Contemporary who established themselves in the charming town of Riebeek-Kasteel, north-east of Cape Town in 2017, are committed to nurturing local talent through their themed exhibitions. Where: De Waterkant in Green Point.

When: The gallery is open Monday - Thursday from 9pm - 3pm, Fridays 9pm - 2pm and Saturdays 9.30pm - 3pm. Cost: Free. This township running tour is both physical and educational. Picture: Webtickets. Jogging in the township

Get your heart rate up while expanding your horizons this weekend in Khayelitsha. The running tour is the perfect introduction to Cape Town's largest township, which is full of vibrancy and history. “Our run kicks off with the introduction of Khayelitsha, covering the history of the township, the growth of informal communities and the current population size,” event organisers said.

“After the introduction, we will have a little stretch before hitting the road again and exploring the community.” The running tour will also include a stop at a co-working space, followed by a morning cup of coffee, as a community guide goes through all you need to know about the township. “Some of our topics will include history, culture and local lifestyle,” organisers added.

“This experience is perfect if you want to explore the township the unconventional way.” Where: The tour’s meeting point will be the Khayelitsha Home Affairs office. When: Currently, until Saturday, March 30. Each tour starts at 7am.

Cost: Tickets are R550 - R750 per person and are available through Webtickets. Spoegwolf is a dynamic South African band known for their eclectic blend of folk, rock, and indie music. Picture: INSTAGRAM Castle Concert presents Spoegwolf at the Castle of Good Hope This year, the Castle of Good Hope will open its gates for a mass picnic concert.

And apart from enjoying the historic site, the event is also set to feature dynamic South African band, Spoegwolf. The Afrikaans rock band are renowned for their eclectic blend of folk, rock and indie music, which have crowds dancing wherever they perform. To add to the festivities, South Africa's oldest existing colonial building will for the first time ever, be transformed into the ultimate entertainment venue as it hosts attendees for a day of music, fun and good vibes.

“Grab your picnic blanket and basket because this picnic-style concert is set to be a blast,” event organisers said. With Spoegwolf headlining the concert, South African singer and songwriter Keanan Eksteen, who burst onto the scene with his toe-tapping, hip-shaking, and vibrant tunes, is set to get the party going. Eksteen will perform at 4pm before Spoegwolf takes to the stage at 5pm.

And don't worry about the weather, because come rain or shine, the show is set to go on. Organisers added that no refunds will be issued. The event is family-friendly with free entry for kids under the age of six. There is also a Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) policy at the event. Gates will open at 3:30pm. The concert is a completely non-smoking event, given the heritage at the Castle. There will be no designated smoking areas.

Meanwhile, the Castle of Good Hope is set to host a monthly market called Kuier@TheCastle in partnership with the City of Cape Town and Craft + Design Institute. The market will showcase the city's creative talent and will be open from 9am to 4pm on operating days. Where: Castle of Good Hope.