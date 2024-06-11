From music to fashion, Tyla is making major moves as she builds her brand

South African singer and songwriter, Tyla is securing her bag. The popiano sensation, who recently became the country’s youngest Grammy Award winner, has already started collaborating with some of the world’s biggest fashion houses and technology brands.

In February, the “Water” hitmaker, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, partnered with American fashion brand, Gap. The 22-year-old led their spring 2024 campaign, “Linen Moves”, which is a fusion of fashion, music and dance, celebrating originality and self-expression. These are all qualities that the songstress has become renowned for embodying and this campaign marked her debut in the fashion mainstream.

Gap has a storied history of partnering with big artists and Tyla joins the likes of LL Cool J, Madonna and Missy Elliott, who have been ambassadors for the major retailer. In the advert, Tyla can be seen dancing to Jungle’s “Back on 74”, in flowing tan cargo pants and a matching crop top from Gap’s linen collection. At the time, she explained: “Their commercials have always been very iconic and fun, not cheesy. It's something that I connected with even before the offer. So it kind of felt like it was meant for me to do.”

Since breaking into the international music scene last year, Tyla has also secured other lucrative collaborations. This includes partnering with leading audio brand Beats by Dr Dre and American athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga. The Beats x Alo campaign highlights the new Beats Fit Pro wireless earphones and this collaboration seeks to emphasise the synergy between music, fitness and fashion.

About the partnership she said: “This collaboration fits perfectly into my lifestyle, as I'm always on the go and need reliable, stylish gear that can keep up with me. “I'm thrilled to be part of a campaign that aligns so well with me,” she said. Tyla was one of the star attractions at this year’s Met Gala event which was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts in May. Picture: X. Other exciting ventures for the songstress include being dressed by world-renowned fashion house, Balmain for the 2024 Met Gala. At the illustrious gathering in New York last month, she stole the show in sand-sculpted gown.

Meanwhile, for this year’s Grammys, Tyla slayed in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown which featured crystal embroidery detailing. The “Jump” hitmaker’s star status has also seen her gracing the covers of “Cosmopolitan” Magazine as well as “Dazed” magazine. Aside from the designer clothes, tech gadgets and magazine covers, Tyla has also been securing collaborations on the music front.

Music collaborations have always been a great way for artists to tap into each others fan bases and this Joburg-born songstress has been doing exactly that. Soon after her single “Water” went viral, Tyla released remixed versions of the song which featured award-winning hip hop superstar, Travis Scott and American electronic music producer and DJ, Marshmello. Her self-titled album, which was released in March, also includes several notable collaborations.

South Africa’s Kelvin Momo, Jamaican musician Skillibeng, Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer, Tems and American singers, Gunna and Becky G have all featured on “Tyla,” while many prominent producers have also worked on it. And it appears that the multiple-award-winning global superstar’s winning streak is far from over. Tyla has been nominated at this year's Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in categories including Best New Artist, Best Female Pop/R&B and the Viewer’s Choice Award.

She also picked up three nominations at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Tyla might still be an industry newcomer, but she has already managed to expand her brand to more than just music. There is no doubt that this 22-year-old artist is on her way to becoming one of the most defining and sought-after stars of her generation.