Garth Field is returning to SA for ‘The Michael Jackson HIStory Show’ three-city run

Renowned Michael Jackson impersonator Garth Field returns to South Africa with “The Michael Jackson HIStory Show” at the end of next month. The internationally acclaimed tribute to The King of Pop is set to tour Cape Town first, before heading to Johannesburg and Durban in December.

It has also been successfully staged in Australia, New Zealand and Canada earlier this year. “Fans can now witness Garth Field’s spellbinding portrayal of Michael Jackson in a performance that goes beyond imitation,” a statement read. “This is your chance to relive the magic and thrill of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits in a show that’s been praised by audiences and critics around the world.”

The Cape Town-born seasoned performer was chosen by Johnny Van Grinsven, the Showtime Australia producer who is behind this show, to pay homage to the “You Are Not Alone” hitmaker for the show. Garth Field as Michael Jackson on stage. Picture: Supplied. “This role has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as one of the world’s premier tribute artists,” the statement added. Field will be backed by a live band as well as choreographed dancers and state-of-the-art sound and lighting for his shows.

“This is more than just a tribute show, it’s an immersive experience.” “Fans will be transported into Michael Jackson’s world with authentic costumes, stunning visual effects and jaw-dropping performances of his biggest hits, including classics like ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Beat It’.” Van Grinsven added: “We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge.”

“Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.” Field previously took to the stage when the show debuted at the Joburg Theatre in January. At the time, he told “Independent Media Lifestyle” that he was thrilled to be channelling Jackson and that he grew up idolising and mimicking the King of Pop since he was a kid.

“I love Michael Jackson. I’ve been listening to him since I was a kid. I’ve been influenced by my family, my dad was a Michael Jackson fan when he was a teenager, too.” Tour details: - Cape Town: November 30, at The Grand Arena, GrandWest.