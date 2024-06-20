Gayle King defends Justin Timberlake following recent arrest

Pop star Justin Timberlake has found himself in hot water after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in the US. According to multiple reports, Timberlake was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor. He allegedly refused a breathalyser test and was cited for failure to maintain his lane and for running a stop sign, leading to his arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Timberlake was arraigned and released later that day, with an order to return to court on July 26 to face his charges. The incident has sparked mixed reactions with Gayle King weighing on the incident in Wednesday’s episode of "CBS Mornings". The 69-year-old TV personality defended Timberlake’s character during a discussion with her co-anchors.

“Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy,” King said. “Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he.” Co-anchor Nate Burleson noted that it was a very “stupid mistake” and King agreed, adding that the “SexyBack” hitmaker “knows that”. “He's not an irresponsible person, he's not reckless, he's not careless,” King continued. “Clearly this is not a good thing but he knows that.”

She also referenced musician Billy Joel’s reaction to the incident, appreciating his call for withholding judgment. “I loved when they stopped Billy Joel and he said: ‘Wait, not everybody judge at this particular time’,” she recalled. Despite her defence of Timberlake, King acknowledged the seriousness of the reports.