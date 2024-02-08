Get into the Valentine’s spirit with these Joburg events

It is officially the month of love and with Valentine’s Day just a few days away, there are plenty of events in Johannesburg this weekend to get you in the mood. Whether you are looking to spend some quality time with your partner ahead of the most romantic day of the year or you still need to find the perfect Valentine’s gift for your loved one, these events will have you covered.

There are also festivities for those who are single and still want to embrace the love. Even if you want to avoid Valentine’s Day and enjoy some other fun-filled activities, there is still plenty to do this weekend in The City of Gold. A Valentine’s Day market will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. File image. Valentine’s Day Market Enjoy some shopping at the Valentine’s Day Market at the Sandton Sports Club on Sunday.

This fun-filled day promises to delight your senses with a range of delicious food and beverages. The market is also an opportunity to secure those Valentine’s day treats and gifts, ahead of the big day next week. The family-friendly market will also feature a curated selection of top-notch clothing, bags, jewellery, gifts, and accessories.

“Bring your family and friends to share in the love and joy with delicious food and fantastic vibes,” event organisers said. The Valentine’s Day Market will also have a beer garden, live music and a children’s play area to keep youngsters entertained while adults enjoy the day shopping. Where: Market Meander at Milk Bar at the Sandton Sports Club in Johannesburg.

When: Sunday, February 11, from 10am to 3pm. Cost: Free. The interior of Saigon Suzy where the Singles Valentine’s Afternoon Party will be held. Picture: Instagram. Singles Valentine’s Afternoon Party

Don’t despair if you are single this Valentine’s Day. The Singles Valentine’s Afternoon Party will have you dancing the night away as you enjoy the festivities. This singles event will be hosted at Saigon Suzy in Fourways, Johannesburg.

This Instagram-worthy venue will see you enjoy the afternoon to the sounds of rock ‘n roll at this fun house bar. “This is the ideal setting for the most exciting singles event of the year,” organisers said. The Singles Valentine’s Afternoon Party will also see two icebreaker games to kick off the mingling.

In addition, the party will also host a fun conversation starter matching game, which ensures that you get to meet and chat with every person of the opposite sex. Then, after that, a small group based icebreaker will start. “It’s a twist on the game, Spin The Bottle, where everyone gets a chance to answer some dating/relationship based questions to keep the conversation flowing,” organisers said.

Where: Saigon Suzy in Fourways, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, February 10, from 3pm to 10pm. Cost: R100 per person. For more information, contact [email protected].

A range of Greek food will be available to enjoy at The Greek Food Festival. File image. Greek Food Festival Joburgers can enjoy the taste of Greece this weekend with all its sumptuous flavours. The Greek Food Festival will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Meraki Deli Cafe.

This family-friendly gathering will give attendees a chance to sample a variety of Greek specialties. “You can meander or sit down and savour specially slow-cooked spit-lamb, cooked with the flavours of Crete, or choose a choice of meat on the souvla,” organisers said. “We have a yiro truck for classic street food, home-made gelato, gin cocktails, mezedes, wines and more to choose from.”

The organisers also suggested kicking festivities off with a fresh frappe, and concluding the night by smashing a plate, a proud Greek dining tradition. There will also be live music from 3pm, which will see Greek dancing on the dance floor as you party until late at night. Youngsters will also be entertained by a jumping castle which will be erected at the Greek Food Festival.

Entrance for children is also free. Where: Meraki Deli Cafe in Birnam, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, February 10, from 12pm to 11pm.

Cost: Tickets range from R105- R305 and are available through Quicket. A Jaguar E-type classic car. File image. Classic & Sport Car Breakfast Ride Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend at the Classic & Sport Car Breakfast Ride.

This event will allow attendees to be a part of the festivities as they can participate in a short drive to The Rand Club, Johannesburg's private members club. The gathering will then assemble for coffee at The Sports & GT Classic Collection in Linksfield. A semi-convoy will then depart to The Rand Club’s clubhouse, where attendees will enjoy a plated English breakfast, cereals, scones and juice.

“There are 19 parking bays reserved in the Club’s parking lot, so please book your space without delay,” organisers urged. Where: The Rand Club in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, February 10, from 8.30am to 11.30am.