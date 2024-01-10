Get reacquainted with your former musical self with the ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ capsule

As you get acquainted with the new year, life slowly begins to return to normalcy following the festive season.

This can also be a time for reflection as 2024 officially settles in. Spotify hopes to help with this process as its “Playlist in a Bottle” capsule once again gives users a chance to get reacquainted with their former musical selves. “The new year has arrived and the familiar sounds of daily life can already be heard,” Spotify’s managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said.

“Amidst the melodies, Spotify’s ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ is back and it's another opportunity to reconnect with songs that defined your musical self from the past year.” Muhutu-Remy explained that the “Playlist in a Bottle” is a fun and interactive in-app experience that allows listeners to “capture who they are musically right now and lets them connect with their past self one year from now, through a musical time capsule.” The return of the musical capsule follows its astounding success in 2023 when it was first launched.

“Last year, around this time, we introduced the ‘Playlist in the Bottle’, a fun feature that gave Spotify users a chance to capture the songs that resonated with them then at that moment in time and seal it away for one year,” Muhutu-Remy said. “It’s now time to unlock their ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ from 2023 and create a new one for next year, as a way to connect with their musical selves from the past.” She added that for those who joined in previously, their 2023 time capsule was all set to be unveiled.

Spotify listeners who want to access their ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ and claim their playlist, can simply tap on the link at spotify.com/playlistinabottle on their mobile device, and then get ready to reacquaint themselves with the music that shaped their previous year, Muhutu-Remy said. “Now is also the time to pop the cork on your musical memories by creating a new ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ to open in 2025.” The musical capsule experience is open to all Spotify listeners - whether you made one last year or this is your first time checking out the experience.