Get ready for a wild ride as The Sex Expo comes to Cape Town

Explore your wildest fantasies at The Sex Expo, which returns to Cape Town next week. Dubbed the sexiest event of the year, the event will feature an array of festivities as it invites attendees to embrace their adventurous spirit and discover the hidden pleasures that will awaken their senses.

From stage shows featuring some of the hottest stars in the industry as well as intriguing workshops on sexual health and vibrant crowd-participation acts, there is something for all preferences. A highlight is the sensuality-related products on sale, “from sophisticated lingerie to cutting-edge adult toys”, the organisers said. “Explore a vibrant marketplace filled with the latest in sexy products, from sophisticated lingerie to cutting-edge adult toys,” the event organisers said.

There will also be burlesque and steamy dance routines as well as BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadism and Masochism) displays. And for those looking to broaden their horizons, the event will feature several informative discussions, covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle, which will be led by internationally-renowned sexologists and expert speakers. The famous penile artist, Pricasso from Australia, will also be returning. He has been a regular and popular feature at the event over the years, creating portraits that will leave you in awe.

Pricasso, the world famous penile artist from Australia at The Sex Expo. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA). There will also be a chance to meet some of South Africa's top international adult content creators and entertainers at the event. For those feeling lucky, there is the Naked Casino, featuring games like Strip Poker and Randy Roulette. Whatever your fetish, persuasion or peculiarity, you can also visit one of the sexy lounges where fantasies promise to become a reality.

The first 100 ladies entering The Sex Expo each day will also receive a free sexy gift and there will be spot prizes for those who make an entrance in erotic attire When: From Thursday, June 27, Sunday, June 30. Times differ, depending on the day. Where: The Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Cost: Tickets range from R220 for general access to R750 for VIP packages. They are available through Howler. For more information, visit their website. Muneeb Hermans’s live concert The renowned trumpeter from Hanover Park has carved a remarkable career in the world of jazz.

Hermans’s musical journey began within the Cape Minstrel fraternity, a vibrant cultural tradition in his hometown. Reflecting on his early love for music, the acclaimed musician explained to the online publication, “Music Legends of Cape Town,” that his father was the main reason he ventured into the industry. “From starting in the Cape Town minstrels to where I am today, my father was the one who bought me my first trumpet and enrolled me into the minstrel band to learn to play."

He then studied Jazz Performance at UCT, and, from there, he cemented his status as a key figure in Cape Town's jazz scene. Over the years, Hermans has been captivating audiences locally and internationally and has shared the stage with some of the top jazz artists including Caiphus Semenya, Errol Dyers, Tete Mbambisa, Jimmy Dludlu, Mark Fransman and Buddy Wells. The trumpeter is thrilled to perform in his hometown this weekend as he serenades fans with his smooth and soulful jazz beats.

Where: The Athletic Social Club & Social in the CBD. When: Friday, June 21, at 9pm. Cost: Tickets cost R200 and can be purchased from Quicket.

Jean Carlo Ongansie. Picture: Instagram. Jean Carlo Ongansie’s One Night Only The Cape Town-born law enforcement official and talented singer is now making waves. Known for his powerful and soulful sound, Ongansie’s voice has often been compared to that of world-renowned musician, Luther Vandross.

Having already gained attention on radio, TV as well as online, Ongansie is now ready to take Cape Town by storm with his soulful sound and charismatic presence. Join Ongansie for an exclusive live performance, which is set to feature some of his favourite songs that highlight his vocal abilities and emotional depth. Where: Heroes Restaurant in Brackenfell.