Get ready for OMD’s ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ next week

Synth-pop legends Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are gearing up for an electrifying return to the stage, bringing their hits to South Africa as part of their “Greatest Hits Tour”. Fresh off the heels of their 2023 album announcement, OMD is set to rock your world in Cape Town and Joburg next week.

Frontman Andy McCluskey and bandmate Paul Humphreys expressed their excitement about returning to South Africa after a long hiatus, with McCluskey saying: “It’s been far too long since we played live in South Africa! We are really excited to be coming to do concerts in April.” Reflecting on their last visit 12 years ago, Humphreys said: “We've been trying to get back for the last few years. This is advertised as our ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ because we did our ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ just before the pandemic hit and we had South Africa on our schedule,” he added. “Finally we’re coming and we’re very excited about that.”

The band’s newest album is getting a lot of attention for being their most politically-charged yet. They’re trying to mix new and catchy tunes with some experimental sounds, which is what they’re known for. McCluskey and Humphreys did most of the writing, recording, and mixing for this album. It’s all about futuristic themes, showing how they’ve changed over the years. It’s their fourth studio album since they reunited, but their 15th overall. Humphreys explained how it came about during the pandemic.

“I was stuck in the south of France, couldn’t get out, and Andy, my writing partner, was stuck in Liverpool. He kept texting me, saying, ‘Have you got any ideas? I’m bored, I wanna make music’. So, I started feeding him things and he started writing.” Eventually, they exchanged music files and realised they had an album in the making. McCartney said: “It’s been amazingly well received, reaching number two in the UK charts in the first week.” OMD, known for pushing boundaries, is gearing up for an exciting tour celebrating their career, supported by eVOID, the South African rock band known for hits like “Shadows” and “Taximan”.

Formed in 1977, eVOID quickly gained fame for their punk-inspired sound and New Romantic aesthetics, culminating in a memorable performance at the Concert in the Park in 1985. With an impressive 25 million singles and 15 million albums sold worldwide, OMD is renowned for hits like “Enola Gay” and “Maid Of Orleans”. Where: Green Point A Track.

When: April 18 at 4pm. Cost: Tickets R695 - R1 195 (excluding booking fee) can be purchased from Webtickets. Picture: Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash SU Saxophone Symposium: Liam Burden & Kurt Bertels in Concert

Are you a fan of the sensual yet classic sound of the saxophone? Well, you’re in for a treat. The Stellenbosch University (SU) Department of Music is hosting a “Saxophone Symposium”, and it’s set to end with a concert at 4pm. Get ready to be swept away by the soulful melodies of departmental saxophone lecturer Liam Burden, and the skills of Kurt Bertels, a classical saxophonist and post-doctoral researcher from the Royal Conservatory and Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

In addition to the featured artists, saxophone students from the Department of Music will also perform, alongside the SU Symphonic Wind Ensemble. The ensemble will be conducted by Professor Rik Ghesquière, who specialises in brass and conducting within the department. Where: Endler, Stellenbosch.

When: April 13 at 4pm Cost: Tickets R60 - R100 from Webtickets. A Night Inspired By Taylor Swift. Picture: INSTAGRAM A Night Inspired By Taylor Swift

Attention all Swifties! Brace yourselves for an evening of pure Taylor Swift bliss at “A Night Inspired By Taylor Swift” . While Taylor herself may not be gracing us with her presence, organisers say they have curated the ultimate line-up featuring all of her chart-topping hits. From the heart-warming nostalgia of “Love Story” to the fierce anthem of “Blank Space” and the emotional roller-coaster of “All Too Well”, they are bringing together best of Taylor's discography.

“Get ready to belt out every lyric, dance like nobody’s watching, and relive all of your favourite Swift moments,” they say. There are surprises in store for all Swifties, including special performances, themed cocktails inspired by Taylor’s songs, and exclusive giveaways. Where: The Waiting Room, Loop street