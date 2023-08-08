Getting to know Khetha Makoatsane, Newzroom Afrika’s ‘Izindaba Zethu’ sign language interpreter

With more than four million South Africans being deaf or hard of hearing, it’s a great privilege and honour to have the likes of Khetha Makoatsane, who helps bridge the gap. The female sign language interpreter made it her mission to help make the lives of the hearing impaired community better.

Every day, she opens the door to knowledge and information for them when she signs in IsiZulu on Newzroom Afrika’s “Izindaba Zethu”. But that’s not all. Makoatsane also works at the Wits University’s Disability Rights Unit, interpreting in lectures for deaf students and converts study material for blind students into an accessible format. In South Africa, more than four million people are deaf or hard of hearing, making the country’s decision to adopt sign language as our 12th official language a welcomed move.

Makoatsane’s passion came about when she realised how inaccessible news was to the deaf community. “I wanted the deaf community to have access to what was happening in the world and how it affected them and everyone around them,” she explained. From Newcastle, the third largest city in KwaZulu- Natal, Makoatsane shared that she’s most grateful to have been able to help the community during the Covid-19 pandemic because she was able to share information like wearing masks, staying at home and keeping safe.

“A number of members of the deaf community were confused and didn't understand what was happening. Having the information in their language helped save lives.” The “Izindaba Zethu” anchor described her journey on the show since February as ‘’amazing”. “It feels warm and like you are home. Everyone is nice and helpful. You are given a chance to speak and share your ideas as well. “I am not just an interpreter, but I also have to come up with stories ,and I am part of the team. I feel important, not an afterthought, like it usually is for sign language interpreters.”

When she is not trying to make the world a better place, this multi-talented woman is at home with her children, playing games or visiting nurseries in search of plants and learning about them. “I also enjoy looking for trending décor ideas and DIY things that I can do. I listen to podcasts and audio-books a lot, especially when I’m driving.” Her advice to women interested in a career in the same field is to work hard and tell credible and fact-based stories.