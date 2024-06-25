‘Glam Guru’ opens applications for its newest season

For more than two decades, Hannon Bothma has wielded his transformative powers on the hit TV show, “Glam Guru.” With 23 seasons under his belt, Bothma, who is a co-owner of the Hannon beauty brand, has become synonymous with beauty makeovers that touch lives and inspire viewers across South Africa.

The premise of “Glam Guru” is simple yet powerful: Through expert hairstyling, flawless make-up and wardrobe revamps, Bothma helps participants discover their most beautiful selves. His knack for creating dramatic transformations has earned him the reputation of a super-stylist and miracle worker in the industry. “When someone looks in the mirror and sees the most beautiful version of themselves, it gives hope and inspiration for the future,” he explained in a statement.

“To help participants move away from the look they have held on to for so long, I make radical changes by altering their hairstyle, make-up and clothes.” He added: “Even their own families are speechless and can’t believe it’s the same person. So, if you want to look and feel your best, Glam Guru is there for inspiration and you can now be one of the fortunate ones to land in my transformation chair.” If you’ve dreamt of featuring on the hit local show and developing a renewed sense of self-confidence, now’s your chance.

How to apply To be considered for this life-changing experience, follow these steps: Send an email: Submit your application to [email protected]. Include your name, surname, address and phone number.

Attach photos: Provide a recent full-length photo and headshot, ensuring clear images that showcase your hairstyle. Subject line: Use “Glam Guru Entry”, along with your name in the subject field of the email. Personal interview: Successful candidates will be invited for a personal interview with Bothma in Johannesburg, where they will have the opportunity to share their story and aspirations.

The first round of interviews begins in June, so don’t delay in submitting your entry. Rules Completeness: Ensure all required information is provided as incomplete applications will not be considered.