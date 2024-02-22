Nigerian music sensation Davido isn’t just making waves in the Afropop scene – he’s making a difference in the lives of countless children across Nigeria. With a heart as big as his talent, Davido recently announced a staggering donation of NGN 300 million (about R3.8m) to orphanages across the country.

Known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, Davido has long been a household name in African music circles. However, this time it’s not his music or his fashion choices that are grabbing headlines – it’s his commitment to giving back to the people. Taking to X to share the heart-warming news, Davido expressed his deep love for Nigeria and his desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of its most vulnerable citizens. This act of generosity is nothing new for Davido. He emphasised that this donation is part of his yearly contribution to the nation.

Davido wrote: “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ ... details of disbursement tomorrow.” I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow 🇳🇬 — Davido (@davido) February 20, 2024 @mafia3O commented: “Davido has done more for Nigeria than the Government. Just imagine the state of the Country.” @untouchablecmdy wrote: “The Goat, the Greatest of all time. You’re the best of all ...”

@DanielRegha was a bit salty and wrote: “Davido the public is yet to hear from U regarding the N20m for 20 people give-away; U are making new promises but haven’t fulfilled ur old pledge(s)? “There’s also the Tule challenge. It’s not about hype, making new donations doesn’t write-off old debts, that’s not how it works ...” However, Davido updated fans with the following: “FOUNDATION ACCOUNT CREDITED … More details to follow soon.”

FOUNDATION ACCOUNT CREDITED…. More details to follow soon https://t.co/jje2JMfvpk pic.twitter.com/5tKntDDeQQ — Davido (@davido) February 21, 2024 But somehow X users are still not convinced. @benny7gg wrote: “lmaooooo, quoting him with this simply means you are trying to prove a point by all means necessary, either false or true. Also, anybody can come up with this text so no be by all these ones baba. “You can show workings in real life and no post about it if it is truly genuine. Stop looking for social media validation, it’s 2024.”