Thursday, February 22, 2024

‘God bless him abundantly’: Davido donates R3.8m to orphanages

This donation is part of his yearly contribution to the nation. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 2h ago

Nigerian music sensation Davido isn’t just making waves in the Afropop scene – he’s making a difference in the lives of countless children across Nigeria.

With a heart as big as his talent, Davido recently announced a staggering donation of NGN 300 million (about R3.8m) to orphanages across the country.

Known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, Davido has long been a household name in African music circles. However, this time it’s not his music or his fashion choices that are grabbing headlines – it’s his commitment to giving back to the people.

Taking to X to share the heart-warming news, Davido expressed his deep love for Nigeria and his desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of its most vulnerable citizens.

This act of generosity is nothing new for Davido. He emphasised that this donation is part of his yearly contribution to the nation.

Davido wrote: “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ ... details of disbursement tomorrow.”

@mafia3O commented: “Davido has done more for Nigeria than the Government. Just imagine the state of the Country.”

@untouchablecmdy wrote: “The Goat, the Greatest of all time. You’re the best of all ...”

@DanielRegha was a bit salty and wrote: “Davido the public is yet to hear from U regarding the N20m for 20 people give-away; U are making new promises but haven’t fulfilled ur old pledge(s)?

“There’s also the Tule challenge. It’s not about hype, making new donations doesn’t write-off old debts, that’s not how it works ...”

However, Davido updated fans with the following: “FOUNDATION ACCOUNT CREDITED … More details to follow soon.”

But somehow X users are still not convinced.

@benny7gg wrote: “lmaooooo, quoting him with this simply means you are trying to prove a point by all means necessary, either false or true. Also, anybody can come up with this text so no be by all these ones baba.

“You can show workings in real life and no post about it if it is truly genuine. Stop looking for social media validation, it’s 2024.”

@KinqKudos commented: “Smh, this guy is always seeking for public validation.”

One X user shared a post of Davido donating in the past. @abazwhyllzz wrote: “Davido has been giving to the orphanage long time ago, it didn’t start today. God bless him abundantly.”

