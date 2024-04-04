‘God is so Good’: Pearl Thusi joins Gagasi FM family

Pearl Thusi has started the year off with a bang and is now thrilled to be adding yet another feather to her cap.
The media personality has joined Gagasi FM where she will be a resident DJ from this month.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the exciting news with her followers and encouraged them to tune into her new weekly radio show.
In the post, she wrote: “LIVESTREAM!!! Or tune in !!! So exciting!!! My very first RADIO MIX 😭😭😭🫶🏽🫶🏽💚💚💚 GOD IS SO GOOD!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”
Fans have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her for her latest gig.
This included @ayabongamemela, who wrote: “I’m happy for you mama keep winning ❤.”
@jamain_d added: “Congratulations and here’s to many more 👏🔥🙌.”
@sipho_sewze3 also wrote: “Ahh you went hard on this one ❤️🔥🔥👏.”
Thusi’s foray into the music industry kicked off in February with her debut DJ performance at the Makhelwane Festival in Soweto, Johannesburg, where she received support from celebrity friends like DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai and her daughter, Thando Mokoena.
After her set, the actress and model expressed her gratitude to God for helping her through her hour-long DJ debut.
At the time, she also took a moment to reflect on how she's been able to turn her dreams into reality as well as the challenge of overcoming the fear of being judged.
Despite facing some negativity online for her latest stint, the 35-year-old has been relentlessly pursuing her DJ career and this radio opportunity is yet another elevation of her promising music career.
Pearl Thusi is now a DJ 😩 pic.twitter.com/sM26nPwo5j— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) February 19, 2024
Last week, the “Queen Sono” star also shared on Instagram that she landed her first international gig as a guest DJ in Zambia.
Thusi's schedule has been packed lately, with numerous engagements and bookings. It's evident that her hard work and dedication are paying off as she continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.
Catch Thusi’s “Midday Connexion” show on Gigasi FM, every Wednesday from 12pm - 3pm.