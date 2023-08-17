Independent Online
Gogo Maweni fails in attempt to ward off online trolls by instilling fear

Gogo Maweni. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Social media trolls remain undeterred in their quest to bring down spiritual healer, Gogo Maweni, despite her claim that she could perform black magic on them.

Moja Love’s “Thokoza Gogo” reality star is one of the most popular sangoma’s in South Africa together with Gogo Skhotheni.

In a recent sit down with DJ Sbu on his podcast, “The Hustlers Corner SA”, Maweni tried to instil fear in those who troll her on social media.

In a short video clip making the rounds on X, she told the DJ: “There was a point I wanted to delete social media...

“You know people don’t understand one thing, you comment under my page, you talk nonsense about me, I go into your page, I’ve got your full names, I’ve got your picture, whether I am using cat poo, dog poo, I can do a lot of things to you.

“If you have the right herbs, you can do a lot of damage, just from somebody saying a stupid comment... I just print out your picture, I’ve got your full names, I’ve got herbs and I’ve got time at night. It’s so easy for me to do whatever I want.”

But her attempt to scare trolls proved futile when they immediately jumped into the comments section and trolled her for saying this.

“The male version of Mzo aka Khehlelezi. Pathological liar & con artist,” wrote @MPhil_Sithole.

“This one and the negative energy she carries around. Yhu!🙄 if she was at peace with herself, she wouldn’t be spewing all this Lady Macbeth vibes every single time!” wrote @loksionchick.

@Mama_Bridgie said: “This one is such a loud mouth but zero actions. Shes lying and we know it.”

It looks like this is one problem black magic can’t fix.

Related Topics:

South African Entertainment2023South African CelebsEntertainmentPodcastsTwitter