Gogo Skhotheni bags first DJ gig

Patricia Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni, has added DJing to her list of many talents. The sangoma and reality TV star recently took to Instagram to reintroduce herself to her more than half a million followers.

“Allow me to re-introduce myself @gogoskhotheni_thedj,” she wrote, and it was accompanied by a picture of her wearing a pair of headphones. Her new Instagram account, Gogo Skhotheni The Dj, which was created just yesterday, already has more than 3 000 followers. In another post the reality star told her fans that she is “so excited to be rocking with y’all, this festive season”.

Skhotheni has already booked her first gig. She’ll be spinning the decks at Koko Lounge in Mpumalanga on Saturday, October 28, along with DJ Sgo, Tazz, Sunsoul, Manox and DeepTee. Some fans took to the comments section to support her on the venture, while others trolled her. @nunu.nontsikelelo wrote: “Its nice ceeing woman doing just about anything 2 secure the bag, being a sangoma does not mean u must limit from reaching ur goals n dreams, u have a family 2 take care of, living expenses a expensive so do watever it girl.”

@kwai_01 wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂sorry for laughing. This is too much changed from Sangom to DJ.” @ngcwele_nancy commented: “IS THIS A PRANK BATHONG??? 😮HAYI U PLAYING WITH US SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 SO MANY DJssss.” In an online interview, the new DJ said that she had been preparing privately for a year.