GoodLuck announce international six city tour

South African music trio GoodLuck is kicking off the festive season with a six city tour in Ireland and UK. The Cape Town-based band has already sold out their London show in a record breaking eight hours.

“GoodLuck Live in UK & Ireland” hits the international stage in October and November. The multi-city tour will see the band perform in Brighton, Southampton, Sheffield, Manchester and at London’s O2 Academy’ and the band makes their debut at Dublin’s The New Academy venue. Last in the UK in 2019, their sold out performance at The Garage had sweat dripping off the ceiling and a horde of dance music-mad fans frothing for more. Lead vocalist Juliet Harding said: “We are so looking forward to connecting with all of our beautiful fans from across the pond!

“It has been a hot minute, and we have lots to catch up on. The energy of our UK fans is unmatched. “I'll never forget the sweat dripping off the ceiling the last time we played at ‘The Garage’ - it was a wild and crazy hot night.On this tour, we are bringing a show that takes people on a ride. “It picks them up, knocks all the bad energy out of them and sweeps them off on a fast paced roller-coaster of dancing.

“It's a show that is about forgetting your worries, putting aside all the nonsense the world is throwing at us and letting go for a few hours of absolute fun!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) The band returns to Vietnam after having to postpone for two years. Band member Ben Peters recalls their last visit to the Eastern country in 2016 as they now return to “The Monsoon Festival”, in the historical setting of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.

The concert attracts over 25 000 festival-goers annually. Peters said: “I’ll never forget that 10,000 strong Hanoi crowd! What a night it was. Everyone in the audience had LED glow sticks, and it just made this sea of colour and light - it was magical. We came off stage just buzzing - they were an incredible crowd.’’ Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, GoodLuck is a trio of live-electronic musicians, pop producers, songwriters, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.