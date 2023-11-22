GQ Men Of The Year Award nominees announced

Some of South African’s biggest music, sporting and entertainment stars have been nominated for the prestigious GQ Men Of The Year awards next month. The event, which is in its fifth year, is set to take place on December 2 at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg.

With 12 award categories, the awards aim to celebrate and honour the individuals who have made significant, newsworthy contribution to culture over the last 12 months. Under this year’s People’s Choice Award, nominations which include men and women, feature Springbok rugby player Faf De Klerk, musicians DJ Uncle Waffles, Tyla, and Robot Boii. Meanwhile, actress Relebogile Mabotja, Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, and actor Thembinkosi Mthembu have also been nominated.

GQ South Africa editor-in-chief Molife Kumona explained that 2023 has seen "a remarkable sequence of culturally defining events and encountered a multitude of remarkable individuals who have not only inspired, but excelled, within their industries." "Recognising these exceptional figures has been a delight for the last four years. We've seen formidable trailblazers before, and this year maintains that tradition of excellence," he added. Meanwhile, internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee was among the honourees for this year's British GQ Men of the Year 2023. The ceremony was held on November 15 in central London in the UK.