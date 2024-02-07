Grammy ratings are up thanks to Trevor Noah

South African comedy heavyweight Trevor Noah hosted the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Since Noah’s appointment as the show’s host, rating have been on an upward trajectory.

This year over 18 million viewers watched the number 1 music awards show, making it the largest audience viewing since 2020, with a 34 percent increase across CBS, Paramount+ and other digital platforms. In 2023, 16.9 million viewers tuned in the live event with 8.9 million in 2022 and 8.8 million in 2021. The award’s success can also be attributed to the several high-profile performances and surprises.

Reports show that 18.3 million viewers watched the first quarter of the show during the “In Memoriam” segment, which saw Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino raise their voices to honour the stars who passed away over the last year. These musicians included Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Sinead O’Connor and music executive, Clarence Avant, among several others. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Noah cheekily posted: “Hands down the biggest party I’ve ever hosted! Now... whose gonna stay and help me clean up??”

Picture: Screengrab/Trevor Noah Riding the wave of success, the award-winning comedian announced that he has added eight new countries to his “Off The Record” world tour, soon after. Noah will perform in Singapore, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, France, Sweden and Denmark from July through to November. The former “The Daily Show” host kicked off his “Off The Record” tour in January 2023.