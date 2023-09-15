Grief and growth have been a big part of DJ Zinhle’s narrative and she unpacks it all in ‘The Unexpected’ 3

Time flies, especially when you are busy as a bee. It was in 2021 when I first interviewed DJ Zinhle for her debut reality TV show, “The Unexpected”. At the time, she also announced, in spectacular fashion, her second pregnancy.

Her message about why she went the reality show route was clear – she didn’t want to be famous for whom she was dating. She said: “I’m a DJ, I’m a producer, I make good music, I make hit songs, I’m a businesswoman, and I’m in charge of the narrative and I’m not doing a show simply because I can.” Much has changed from the time of her debut show to the third instalment, which is airing on the channel at the end of the month.

She welcomed her second daughter, Asante, with Murdah Bongz, in September 2021. In February this year, AKA (real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes), who is the father of her first-born Kairo, was executed outside The Wish restaurant in Florida Road. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, for sure. The upcoming season offers viewers insight into how she’s been coping with it all while finding the strength to move forward in life. This also applies to those around her.

In a press statement shared with the media this week, DJ Zinhle said: “I’m truly excited to share this new chapter of my life with all of you through ‘The Unexpected’ season 3 on BET. “This season has been a journey of healing, growth, and new beginnings, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to let you into my world. “We’ve got some incredible stories to tell, and I hope that my experiences can inspire and connect with all of you out there. Buckle up, it’s going to be an unforgettable ride!”

Those familiar with the show will be delighted to hear that Thabs is looking at relocating as she house-hunts in various cities. There’s also a business venture that has left everyone curious. Oh, and Moozlie braves the dating scene, and it’s filled with anecdotes and life lessons. At the end of the day, DJ Zinhle achieved what she set out to do: changing perceptions about her. And that deserves mad respect.