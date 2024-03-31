Growing up in a home where music was the order of the day shaped Deshan ‘Styler’ Naidoo's career

Deshan Naidoo’s love for music started at the tender age of four, when he began learning to play the tabla under the guidance of late tabla vidwan guru, Gopalan Govender, and Ashley Kisten. When he was six-years-old, he started to sing as he listened and watched his parents, Beama and Sushiela Naidoo, who are also singers, perform. He recorded his first song at the age of eight, under the guidance of his mom.

After that, Naidoo started working very hard in every aspect of music and it became his life. Today, he is an internationally acclaimed musician, producer, songwriter and music tutor. At 21, he began teaching tabla and started to explore the world of making and producing music. Deshan ‘Styler’ Naidoo. l SUPPLIED The Phoenix-born artist, who is affectionately known as “Styler'', has always wanted to be a musician but not just as an ordinary musician. Naidoo wanted to be somebody who inspires and motivates others positively with his music.

He used to watch Michael Jackson a lot when he was much younger and that was also one of his dreams - to have millions of people listen to his music. Describing the type of music he makes, Naidoo said: “South Africa adores me because of my unity in diversity. I create music in many languages and cultures. My primary music would be in the Eastern Indian genre, but as it stands, I have music that touches the heart of all South Africans. “I have this special way of bringing all my fans from different backgrounds under one roof.”

With all that he has achieved so far, he said the journey has been incredible. “I am living my dreams in every way I have imagined. I have founded two of South Africa's most successful schools for drums and music, where I am grooming the youth on an exceptional level. “These students apply all my teachings to their daily lives and I am continuously developing my students. “I have a huge fan base internationally and I have received many national and international awards. I think what I enjoy most about what I do is the love and comfort that I bring to my fans with my music.

“I had my first international concert in 2018 in India in Chennai and it was just mind-blowing being in another country performing to an unknown audience and being backed by great musicians. “It was a huge success and this journey of music has been nothing but incredible for me,” he added. On the key to his success, Naidoo said: “Extremely pure hard work and also remaining grounded and learning on a daily basis. But most importantly being true to myself.”