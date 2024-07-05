Hang onto those aprons as ‘MasterChef South Africa’ season 5 is set to whisk plenty of drama

The fifth season of “MasterChef South Africa” is almost here and it’s about to get spicy. Set to air on S3 from Saturday, July 13, viewers are in for a treat as 20 home cooks battle it out for the title

Renowned chef Zola Nene shared: “I was surprised by their clear understanding of advanced cooking techniques and knife skills. These people can cook. The question is, who will continue to improve their know-how and rise to the top?” Food connoisseurs Justine Drake and Katlego Mlambo join Nene as judges on the popular cooking competition. The ‘MasterChef South Africa’ judges. Picture: Supplied Mlambo said: “The contestants are only as good as their last plate and anything can happen. It’s a constant race against the clock and one flop or sub-standard presentation could cost them their MasterChef apron.”

He added that the new contestants are spoilt for choice with the best local and international products. The show centres around competitive amateur chefs who put their best foot forward and try to impress the three fair, yet highly critical judges, all in an attempt to dodge the chopping board and be named the country’s MasterChef. It all boils down to their ability to tickle the taste buds with a perfect mix of flavours and plating up a feast for the eye.

The winner will scoop up a tasty R1 million in prize money. Meanwhile, Drake warned that contestants will need to work very hard if they want to achieve “MasterChef” status. “It doesn’t arrive on a silver platter. The participants are put to the test in gruelling challenges and to reach the top of the culinary ladder, they have to be disciplined and willing to learn,” she said.

The edgy set includes the first-ever half-moon gantry and the shelves carry everything needed to cook a MasterChef-worthy meal, from fresh produce to grocery basics like eggs, coconut milk, spices, pasta and more. According to a statement: “This season’s double-door fridges are all stocked with different types of dairy and cheese, charcuterie, red meat and chicken, while the freezer section contains ice cream, frozen berries, and seafood, including prawns and mussels. The ‘MasterChef South Africa’ set includes the first-ever half-moon gantry. Picture: Supplied “One of the most noteworthy areas in the pantry is the packaging-free section, which carries everything from nuts and goji berries to bulgur wheat, with the primary aim being to help minimise waste as contestants can take the exact quantity they require.”