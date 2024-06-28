Harriet Manamela returns to ‘Skeem Saam’ in season 13

SABC1’s long-standing daily drama, “Skeem Saam”, will be entering its 13th season and viewers can expect even more plot twists and turns . Two months ago, the public broadcaster made the decision to change the local show’s timeslot. Since March 4, “Skeem Saam” has been airing at 7.30pm and has since achieved a massive historical audience rating of over 3.2 million viewers.

Fans will be delighted to know that the new season will see the return of Harriet Manamela back in her role as Meikie Mapula from Friday, August 2. The actress took a break from the series last season 12 due following a hip replacement surgery. During her absence, award-winning actress Florence Masebe, stood in. She was quickly welcomed by fans for playing the role with such elegance and grace.

Meanwhile, from July 17, theatre and television actor Samson Khumalo will make an appearance playing the character Boikanyo “Bra Boikie” Ramasemola, a flamboyant 50-something year-old who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Samson Khumalo will make an appearance playing the character Boikanyo “Bra Boikie” Ramasemola on “Skeem Saam”. Picture: Supplied. Viewers will meet this character as a municipal employee who is willing to assist Kwaito and Tbose in getting a big paying tender. But corruption rears its ugly head when the brothers realise that they need to do something for him in return.