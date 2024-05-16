Harriet Manamela reveals why she took a break from 'Skeem Saam’

Veteran actress Florence Masebe recently made her debut on SABC1’s long-running daily drama, “Skeem Saam”. The award-winning actress and author took on the role of Meikie Mapula, which was previously played by actress Harriet Manamela, who was not able to film season 12.

Since filming of the new season, the production team have been mum on Manamela’s absence, stating only that she had an “undisclosed illness” and had to be away for “an extended period of time”. Months later, Manamela has taken to social media to let her fans in on what happened and why she needed time off screen. “May I take this moment to say I have recovered 🙏,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had a hip replacement surgery beginning of the year hence I was given a break from shooting. Thank you to everyone for wishing me well even though there was no clear explanation why I had to be off the screen & production had to find a sit in for me.” She continued to share that the support and good wishes from her fans had humbled her. “Now that production is on a shooting break it's more time to enjoy seeing people & catching up 😘...”

She also thanked Masebe in a post. She wrote: “You responded to the call of duty and did what you know best. Being one of SA's powerful performers we definitely are looking forward to enjoy your episodes and your strong abilities to bringing characters to life🤗 “I humble myself before you sis Flo and say ‘Kea leboga sesi’❤️.”