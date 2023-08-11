‘He came to me in a dream, he was beautiful’: Lynn Forbes on getting closure on AKA’s murder

This week marks six months since South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was brutally murdered. His mom Lynn Forbes says she finally found the courage to watch the video clip of the shooting that claimed his life.

AKA was murdered, along with his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road on February 10. Six months since he was murdered, Lynn says she found closure watching the video of the shooting, knowing that he didn’t suffer. In an interview with “Cape Talk Weekend Breakfast” show host Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Lynn said she had a dream of her eldest son who told her to watch the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Reed-Forbes (@lynnforbesza) She told the host: "He came to me. he came, like, two weeks ago and it was beautiful. He was beautiful. I know it was a dream but it felt like a visit. The Inspirational Speaker said: “ He said, 'Mom this video of me being shot is controlling you.' “He said to me, 'Watch the video. You've got this! It's not as bad as you think it is.'

Lynn says she woke from her dream and went on to Twitter to find and watch the video. She told the host: “It wasn't easy, it was terrible. But I know my son never suffered. It was instant.” Lynn Forbes. Picture: ANA/Tim Bernard Lynn says she still misses AKA’s phone calls.

She told the host: “It's so hard that the phone has gone quiet, that is what I'm struggling with." "He would pick up the phone and say, 'Mom, I love you, you wanna go for dinner?'" Even though his murderers have not yet been caught, Lynn says she wont be fighting for justice but accepting what has happened, as a form of justice.