While their contact number might have changed, Durban’s internationally renowned snake catchers mission has not.
Simon Keys, Siouxsie Gillett, Neville Wolmarans, Jason Arnold, Byron Zimmerman and Nick Evans all feature in the popular reality television series “Snake City”.
The programme, shown on DSTV’s National Geographic WILD channel, is now in its sixth season and also shows in 116 other countries.
The snake handlers main mission is to change human attitudes towards the slithery reptiles that are more active presently in Durban’s subtropical conditions.
It is evident that the show's popularity has led to more people reaching out to the snake catchers when encountering snakes, instead of killing them.