‘Hey Neighbour’ kicks off the holiday festivities with a bang in Gauteng

The festive season is here, which means every weekend is a chance to be out and about. The festivities are about to kick off with a bang as all roads lead Pretoria this weekend, where one of the biggest festivals will be taking place.

“Hey Neighbour” is a three-day lifestyle festival in the capital city. It is also a global gathering, as well as a celebration of music, culture and community. Glen Netshepise from Glen 21 Entertainment believes that the festival will be “a sonic journey unlike any other.” “From the freshest, most exciting talent on the scene to the chart-topping legends, we are committed to showcasing artists making waves and shifting paradigms in the music world,” he said.

Netshepise added that they are "buzzing“ to launch “Hey Neighbour” in South Africa. “We've put heart, soul and a whole lot of rhythm into planning this event, and to finally share this news is a truly special moment.” “We're confident that the world-class production and diverse line-up will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on every attendee, fostering friendships that echo across the globe."

Some of the artists set to perform include 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, and The Chainsmokers. Meanwhile, local acts that festival-goers can expect to be blown away by are Nasty C, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, Black Motion, Goodluck and Scorpion Kings. They will be joined by Musa Keys, Focalistic, Anatii, Sho Madjozi, Zakes Bantwini, Mafikizolo, Daliwonga, A-Recee and many others.

No under 18s are permitted at the event. In addition, no outside food or alcohol is allowed at the event. There will also be no drones, weapons, cooler boxers, musical instruments, computers or tablets and sleeping bags or tents allowed. Where: R515 Rhino Park, Pretoria.

When: December 8-10. Cost: Tickets start from R4 199. Sjava is hosting a live show in Mbombela. File image. Sjava Live in Mbombela

South African musician Sjava is closing the year on a high note with a live concert in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, this weekend. The multi-award-winning musician wants to give his supporters an unforgettable experience by performing songs from his three major albums and two EPs. These include his hit songs such as “Isina Muva”, “Umsebenzi” (EP), “Umqhele”, “Umsebenzi” (EP) and “Isibuko”.

The musician, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe, said that it was exciting to take his one-man show to a new audience this year. “Mpumalanga has been a big supporter of my work over the last seven years, and it’s a privilege to be able to bring the show to them,” he said. He also explained that the reason he decided to do this one-man show in Mpumalanga was not only for people to enjoy his performance, but he also wants them to experience Mpumalanga - which he considers as one of the most beautiful provinces in South Africa.

To add more excitement, Sjava will be joined at the show by the likes of Maskandi favourites, Shwi and Mzukulu; as well as rappers Nasty C, Maglera Doe Boy and Saudi. Meanwhile, Afro-soul vocalists Lwah Ndlunkulu and Anzo, as well as Amapiano star Focalistic will also perform. Where: Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

When: December 9, at 3pm. Cost: Tickets start from R150 at Computicket. Sjava will be performing in Mbombela. Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special

While others are rejoicing over a successful year, some are sulking because the year has not been that great for them. However, what matters is that you’re alive and kicking, and to shred off the bitterness of a bad year, laugh your lungs with Skhumba at his comedy show. Following the success of his One Man Special "As I Was Saying", the comedian saw it fit to close the year with a bang by hosting another comedy special.

He will be joined by his funny friends, who will make sure you laugh until you drop. The event is not for persons under the age of 18. Where: Carnival City, Brakpan.

When: December 9, at 7pm. Cost: Tickets start from R225 at Computicket. Skhumba Hlophe. Picture: Supplied Disney 100 Outdoor Cinema

From December 7-17, Disney is hosting an outdoor cinema at the Mall of Africa. The movies that will be screened include “Frozen II”, “The Lion King”, “The Greatest Snowman”, “The Incredibles 2”, as well as other exciting movies. Attendees are advised to buy tickets beforehand to avoid disappointment.

Where: Mall of Africa, Midrand. When: December 7-17. Cost: R100.

Sip and Paint Show off your artistic skills at “Sip and Paint” at the Playground in Braamfontein. You will be able to paint while enjoying food and drinks from local vendors, who will be selling at the market.

You will be given options to paint on three different surfaces. Painting on canvas costs R260, ceramic costs R300 or painting on your own tote bag costs R260. Brushes and paints will be provided by the organisers.