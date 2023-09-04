Hilarious tweet shows Ice Spice turning to Asian Doll for financial help

Hip-hop artist Ice Spice might be rolling in cash now, but let's take a trip down memory lane to a time when she was creative with her budget. If there’s one thing about the internet it’s that it never forgets and people will dig up tweets from the archives.

Recently Twitter, now known as “X”, now dug up a tweet she made way back when she was considered “broke”. In a response to a tweet made by Asian Doll, an American tapper, where she announced she was handing out $10k to four lucky fans on Twitter. Ice Spice's response has us cracking up. Her reaction was so hilariously over-the-top to get that coin. “Girl I got evicted this morning with my 8 kids they cant eat tonight and u my favorite rapper pls do sumn!” Ice Spice tweeted.

Karma is a b*tch even when it comes to a little white lie. Ever since that tweet resurfaced, Spice's fans have been teasing her with it. They've been repeating the exact same words she used in that old tweet and leaving those comments on her recent tweets. Ice Spice asked Asian Doll for help paying her bills before rap fame https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/9vF3RBBLmy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 29, 2023 Who would've guessed, maybe Ice Spice is secretly raising a whole soccer team of eight kids, but come on, in this age of internet detectives, we'd have probably unraveled that mystery by now!