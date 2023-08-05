Hilda Tloubatla, Lucky Monama pay tribute to music icon Joseph Makwela ahead of funeral service

Legendary musicians Hilda Toubatla and Lucky Monama paid a heartfelt tribute to their friend and colleague Joseph Makwela who died this week. Makwela was a true pioneer and innovator in the South African music scene.

His role in the iconic band Makgona Tsohle, is often compared to legendary groups like Motown's Funk Brothers and L.A.'s Wrecking Crew, which signifies his immense influence and impact on shaping the sound of mbaqanga during the 1960s and 1970s. Makwela was instrumental in defining the unique musical style and character of the band, which in turn contributed to the development and popularity of mbaqanga, a genre deeply rooted in South African culture. Makwela, the first black electric bassist in South Africa and the originator of the mbaqanga sound, died on Tuesday, August. He was 83.

“Joseph, 83 years old, died peacefully at home of natural causes, attended to by family,” his grandson and family spokesperson, Shaun Makwela, confirmed in a statement shared with Independent Media Lifestyle. Makwela’s colleagues and friends legendary musicians, Hilda Tloubatla and Lucky Monama, hailed him as the greatest musician of all time. “I’m saddened by his death because when Mahlathini, died, Joseph stayed with the Mahotella Queens. We were not just colleagues, we were a family,” said Tloubatla.

“I started working with Joseph when Rupert Bopape started the group Mahlathini and The Mahotella Queens in 1964 and we remained friends since. Besides him being the greatest guitarist of our time, he was kind and humble.” As the only remaining active member of Mahotella Queens, Tloubatala says she will carry forward the legacy of Makwela and the memories they shared together in this musical journey. “My heart breaks because after Mahlathini died in 1999, Joseph remained part of the group and he gave us his total support.

“This is really painful for me because I’m the only remaining active member of the Mahotella Queens…Mildred Mangxola left the group in 2013 due to ill health and he and Lucky (Monama) were the only two remaining members, so he is now gone too. Joseph was have lost a true icon.” Echoing Tloubatla, Monana said he was deeply devastated by the passing of his friend and brother. “Our friendship started when were both working as gardeners in Pretoria in the late 50s. We formed a strong bond through our shared passion for music.

Monama revealed that he and Makwela and Lulu Masilela of the legendary Boyoyo Boys were working on a new collaboration. “We had established the name for the new group. We were to call ourselves the Makgona Boyoyo Band. Joseph died just as we were about to record our music as the newly formed band. “But to honour his memory, Lulu and I will continue with the band to ensure that Joseph’s legacy will continues to live on.”