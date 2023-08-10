Hilton Arts Festival boasts an exciting line-up of women-led productions

August is filled to the brim with Women’s Month-themed events and we’re here for it! Sue Diepeveen brings her rib-tickling stage presence to Durban in her one-woman show “So You Want to be a Trophy Wife?” at the Hilton Arts Festival.

The show, which forms part of a host of other women-themed acts at the festival, is written and performed by Diepeveen, who hails from Cape Town. Diepeveen plays Marie Biscuit, a woman looking for love in a rich man, but she comes packed with her own baggage. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb? Does it want to be? Laugh along with Marie as she explores her options in a world of unbelievable expectations, where success and happiness are mercurial.

Diepeveen explained: “The character of Marie was really born from an aunt of mine who was rather unsophisticated in her thinking and who was content to go along with what her family and friends thought and easily influenced. “I started questioning if her life was actually happier because she didn’t rock any boats. Perhaps all this soul searching makes us discontent?” She added: “When creating this production, I spent a lot of time researching norms that feed into the belief that we are objects to be used and abused as men see fit.

“I started asking myself if women put themselves in harm’s way precisely because they perpetuate this thinking unconsciously – why do we go out of our way to keep our legs shaved? Do we do it to feel more comfortable or is it a need to be more attractive to men?” Get your fix of funny at the Hilton Arts Festival, Memorial Hall. in Durban on August 11 and 12. Times vary. Tickets cost R160 via Webtickets. “Stuppet Stories”

Wakkerstroom Productions hosts “Stuppet Stories” at the Hilton Arts Festival. The fun and cheerful children’s puppet show is accompanied by Carol Preston and directed by Sue Hall. The show tells the tale of Robyn, who hears strange sounds coming from an old suitcase. At first, she is afraid to open it. But when she does, she discovers the Stuppets, or Story-Telling Puppets, that had told stories to her during her childhood.

Robyn had completely forgotten about the Stuppets and now that they are out of the suitcase they cannot wait to tell their stories. The audience will be introduced to Mr Mouse, Gogo, Uncle Jack, the grumpy Goat Man and the mysterious Green Man as they emerge one by one to tell stories and sing songs about caring for each other and Mother Earth. See the full programme at www.hiltonfestival.co.za

Where: Hilton College. When: August 11–13. Cost: R100 (ticket valid for three days) via Webtickets.

Christopher Duigan. Picture: Val Adamson “Classical Icons” Friends in Music and Christopher Duigan’s Music Revival present “Classical Icons”. Duigan will perform a selection of music by Liszt, including the dazzling Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 and Mephisto Waltz, Frédéric Chopin’s Scherzo No. 2 and the mighty Sonata ‘Appassionata’ Op. 57 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Widely regarded as one of South Africa's leading concert pianists, Duigan has been recognised as a “South African piano icon” and “national musical treasure”. He has performed extensively with all leading South African orchestras in a repertoire of more than 25 works for piano and orchestra and over 100 performances. In recital he has developed a popular following through his innovative presentation and programming of a broad and eclectic taste in music. He also presents a popular online concert series performed from his home in Pietermaritzburg.

In 2010, he became one of only six pianists in South African history to be invited to be a Steinway Artist, joining an exclusive company of renowned international pianists. Where: Durban Jewish Centre. When: August 13 at 3pm.