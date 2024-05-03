Hilton Schilder and Carlo Mombelli are ready to rock the Cape Town International Jazz Festival stage

Hilton Schilder and Carlo Mombelli, together with The Prisoners of Strange, will be amongst the star-studded Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s (CTIJF) line-up of international stars and local talents this weekend. The Mother City jazz veteran is thrilled to be returning to the spectacular musical extravaganza, dubbed “Africa’s Grandest Gathering,” after almost two decades.

“I have performed at CTIJF in 2007, a long time ago,” he told Independent Media Lifestyle. Schilder added that “festinos”, as attendees are affectionately known as, can look forward to new material from him, while he also “revisits some older compositions with vocals.” Cape Town jazz legend and prolific composer Hilton Schilder will be one of the top local acts at the Cape Town International Jazz festival this weekend.Picture: Ian Landsberg/ Independent Media. The musical maestro is also relishing the chance to fully express himself during the 21 edition of the gathering.

“It's two different mindsets (recording in a studio and performing live) in that one has to concentrate more in a studio situation, whereas live, one is more free because of the live audience, but I love both.” Meanwhile, Mombelli is also looking forward to gracing the CTIJF. “I performed in the very first one, I think it was in 2000 with a slightly different name and it was amazing,” he explained.

“I have since then performed a number of times and each time it has been super special.” He also believes that he has something special to add to the illustrious line-up. “I do feel I have a sound and my own way of approaching my compositions, which is quite different to many other South African artists.”

As he will perform with The Prisoners of Strange, he described them as “a unique project with fantastic musicians.” “We have performed at this festival many years ago, then we took a 10-year break and we came back again with a lot more creative energy.” Mombelli and Schilder will join an impressive array of talents in the jazz and jazz-related genres at the CTIJF.

They include Ami Faku (SA), Billy Monama (SA), Clint L (SA), Daliwonga (SA), Darshan Doshi Trio featuring Mark Hartsuch and Tony Grey (India/US), Francesca Biancoli (Italy/SA), Jab A Jaw (SA), Judith Sephuma (SA), Kokoroko (UK), Kujenga (SA), MacG (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Matt Bianco (UK), MonoNeon (USA), Moonchild (USA), Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA), Radio Sechaba (SA), Mervyn Africa (SA), Thandi Ntuli (SA), Tunde of Lighthouse Family (UK), The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK) and Zoe Modiga (SA). This year’s festival will also introduce a series of free-to-attend masterclasses at the Artscape Theatre Centre as well as new formats and four stages. No under-10s and no pass-outs will be allowed at the event, which is cashless.

Where: The Cape Town International Convention Centre. When: Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4. Cost: Tickets start from R950 and are available through Ticketmaster.

South African rapper, Early B will headline The Flavour Fest. Picture: INSTAGRAM. The Flavour Fest Delight your senses and enjoy the company of loved ones at The Flavour Fest, which is set to feature an array of fun-filled activities. From delicious meals, beverages and snacks to live entertainment and games for different age groups, there is something for all tastes and preferences to enjoy at this family-friendly event.

One of the festival’s highlights will be its vibrant and scrumptious offerings which include local cuisines, street food from different parts of the world and fusion foods. You can also quench your thirst with the festival’s vast array of fine wines, craft beers and speciality spirit offerings. And when it comes to live entertainment, local rap sensation, Early B will headline the event while the likes of DJ Justin Vega, Nadia Louw, Damian Beer, Eva Morgan and Desmond Wells keep the party going.

When: Friday, May 3 from 5pm to 11pm, and Saturday, May 4 from 2pm to 11pm. Where: The Cape Gate Centre, outside entrance 2 (near Woolworths). Cost: Tickets are R100 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

The culinary classes offer an interactive experience, blending traditional techniques with innovative twists. Picture: UNSPLASH Italian Night Cooking Class Hosted By Food Jams CASA From the bustling streets of Rome to the tranquil countryside of Tuscany, explore the rich flavours that Italy has become renowned for. At these intimate cooking classes, Capetonians will learn how to make some of these authentically Italian meals, which will focus on fresh and high-quality ingredients.

The session will be guided by experts from Food Jams CASA, who bring people together at different venues in Cape Town and Johannesburg to cook and have an enjoyable experience. Some of the aspects that they will teach attendees will be how to master the art of handmade pasta as well as secrets of authentic Neapolitan pizza. But the heart of the experience will be in the hands-on preparation of the main course from scratch. From kneading dough for fresh pasta to mastering the perfect risotto, participants will learn the artistry behind Italian cuisine.

For dessert, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a sweet treat prepared by the hosts. The class is open to all ages and skill levels, making it the perfect opportunity for families, friends and individuals from all backgrounds and cooking abilities to come together and discover the joy of Italian cooking. Where: Food Jams’ Soute Studio in Salt River.