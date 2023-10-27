Hollywood stars pay tribute to Richard Roundtree

Gabrielle Union is mourning the death of her on-screen dad, Richard Roundtree.
The American actor lost his fight against cancer on Tuesday, October 24. He was 81.
Union, who played the daughter of Roundtree’s character, Paul Patterson sr, in “Being Mary Jane”, took to social media to express her sadness at death.
“Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him and our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories and laughs.
“He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes, and people would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best, and we all loved him,” she wrote.
Tia Mowry, who worked with Roundtree on a Netflix series called “Family Reunion” also paid tribute to him.
She said: “I have no words for this loss 💔 Richard, you have made such a lasting impact on my life. I am forever grateful for your warm energy, your light, your heart and your incredible wisdom 🕊️ I will miss you and our times together in our trailers – you teaching me the right way to take down some whiskey.
“I love you. Thank you for blessing this world with your gifts 🙏🏿 Rest in Power.”
Below are more posts honouring Roundtree.
When I was a teenager I use to dream about growing up to meet Richard Roundtree. I did and what a wonderful human being. pic.twitter.com/1ZiIdj4d0o— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 25, 2023
RIP Richard Roundtree.— LW (@yourstrulylw) October 26, 2023
Truly an end to a beautiful era.
I use to watch Shaft with my Dad (I’m actually surprised he let me watch it). I would pay tons of money to relive those days again . They don’t make movies like this anymore.
Shaft was a bad “mutha”🤣#RIPRichardRoundtree pic.twitter.com/5wFbnlyaW5
Rest in Peace Richard Roundtree 🙏🏿🙏🏿 Known as the first black action hero... #RichardRoundtree #Shaft #RIPRichardRoundtree pic.twitter.com/ltDLntvaTI— JD Smoothe (@JDSmootheMusic) October 26, 2023