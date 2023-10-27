Hollywood stars pay tribute to Richard Roundtree

The American actor lost his fight against cancer on Tuesday, October 24. He was 81.

Union, who played the daughter of Roundtree’s character, Paul Patterson sr, in “Being Mary Jane”, took to social media to express her sadness at death.

“Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him and our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories and laughs.

“He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes, and people would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best, and we all loved him,” she wrote.