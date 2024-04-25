‘How to Ruin Love: The Proposal’ spin-off offers a quirky look at relationships

Netflix has announced “How to Ruin Love: The Proposal”, which is a spin-off of its popular “How to Ruin” franchise. The romantic comedy is set to take viewers through the ups and downs of a tumultuous relationship.

And while the “How to Ruin” offerings are usually released during the festive season, “How to Ruin Love: The Proposal” is due for release on May 31. The story is centred around Zoleka, played by Sivenathi Mabuya, who believes that her long-term boyfriend, Kagiso (Bohang Moeko) is cheating on her. A cynic when it comes to love, she is desperate to know if he is being unfaithful, so she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Just a few days before the couple are set to celebrate their anniversary on Valentine’s Day, she decides to follow him. But things don't work out as planned and Zoleka is left heartbroken. She complicates matters further by enlisting the help of their families to get her relationship back on track, no matter the consequences.

Thando Thabethe and Sandile Mahlangu from the previous ‘How To Ruin’ franchise also feature in the upcoming series. Picture: X. What follows is a hilarious yet poignant tale of modern day love and life. “How to Ruin Love: The Proposal” also stars Thabo Malema, Noxolo Dlamini, Nefisa Mkhabela and Mapaseka Koetle. Thando Thabethe and Sandile Mahlangu from the previous “How to Ruin” franchises. It is produced by the Ramaphakela siblings, Tshepo, Katleho, and Rethabile, from the acclaimed Burnt Onion Productions.