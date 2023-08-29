‘Idols SA’ gents in the Top 12 set the bar in first live performance, duetting with former winners

The gents in the Top 12 brought their A-game as they battled it out for a spot in the Top 10 on the Idols SA finals. Season 19 kicked off on a high when the women of the Top 12 took to stage for the first live show more than a week ago.

Over the weekend, six male contestants showed off their worth and proved to Mzansi, why they’re the chosen ones. Just like their female counterparts did, the guys collaborated with former “Idols SA” winners and finalists for stunning duets. Five guys and five girls will make up the Top 10 being announced later this week, chosen entirely by viewers’ votes. Thando kicked off the gents show. He teamed up with season 11 winner Karabo on “Khakhati”. His solo showing was Kaylow’s “Noma”.

Judges JR Bogopa and Somizi Mhlongo said it was a good way to start the show. Mhlongo said: “You are one of the best vocalists in this competition.” “Idols SA” Judges. Picture: Supplied Faith took viewers on a journey of high notes as he teamed up with season 14 winner Yanga for Hillsong’s “So Will I” as their duet. His solo song was Bhudaza’s “Tjontjobina”, earning him praise from all judges. Thembi Seete exclaimed: “Take me to church right now! You could sing on the other side of the room, and I’ll know it’s you. You have your own unique voice.”

Soulful Nkosi teamed up with season 9 winner Musa for “Wozala” and then went solo with Nathi’s “Imimoya”. Bogopa said: “I can’t fault this performance, both songs were clinically executed.” Mhlongo agreed: “Even if you don’t win, I will invest my last cent to record you.”

Next was Envic, who collaborated with season 13 winner Paxton on her track “Battleground”. He went solo on James Brown’s “A Man’s World”, earning a standing ovation from the audience and judges. Mhlongo said: “You are showbusiness!” Seete said: “I’m going to have a heart attack! I love how comfortable you are about everything. You are at home, and it shows.”

Next was Sipho, who sang with season 15’s Lloyiso on his hit “Seasons”. His solo song was “Don’t Judge Me” by Chris Brown. Impressed by both performances, Bogopa said: “I do believe you’ve got what it takes, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.” Judges urged him to stick to his “uniqueness”.

Wrapping up the show was Thabo, who collaborated with season 11’s Mmatema on her track “My Time Is Now”. For his solo track, he took on Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”, which had the judges and audience on their feet. Mhlongo chanted by saying: “Signed, sealed, delivered, it’s yours. You deserve a ‘whoo-shem!’”