‘Idols SA’ season 19 first live show ended on a high note with the Top 12 ladies duetting with former winners

The start of the final season of Idols South Africa season 19 saw emotions running high. The Top 12 ladies took to the stage on Saturday to compete in solo performances and blockbuster duets with former “Idols SA” winners for the first live show for the season.

They belted out classics as well as modern favourites at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg in front of a spirited 2500-strong audience. With their fate now entirely in viewers’ hands, the Top 12 will battle for your votes. Kicking things off was Lungile, who collaborated with season 14 winner Yanga on “Not Yet Uhuru” by Letta Mbulu. Her solo performance was a rendition of Lloyiso and Langa Mavuso’s “Inhliziyo”.

Somizi Mhlongo said: “You were quite nervous in your first song, but your second one redeemed you to the core. Now I am going to remember you.” Next up was Niikiey, who teamed up with season 11’s Mmatema to sing Mmatema’s “Make a Way” before taking on Zonke’s “Inhliziyo” solo. All judges were unanimous in praise for the 18-year-old. JR Bogopa said both performances were “outstanding”, continuing: “Your second performance showed variation. Your range is incredible.”

The third contestant to take the stage was Neve, who partnered with season 13 winner Paxton for Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, while her solo song was Madison Ryann Ward’s “Mirror”. Neve received a mixed bag of comments from the judges, with Mhlongo saying: “You need to be honest with yourself – if the key feels uncomfortable, say so. He continued: “Your lower range is not that strong. You tend to be swallowed up when you go low.”

Seete praised Neve: "What stands out is your voice control. You have a soothing, powerful voice." Next was Lungelo, who collaborated with season 11 winner Karabo to sing his new single, "Safe". Her solo showing was "Golden" by Jill Scott, which left Somizi breathless. He said: "I did not listen to you, I did not judge you – I was part of your first live concert. What you did there was start the competition. You deserve a 'Whoo-shem!'"

Mhlongo sure made the crowd roar with applause and laughter when he dropped his first ‘Whoo-shem!’ of the season. Sena then took to the stage with season 15’s Lloyiso to sing his track “Lonely Without You” before she went solo on Jessica LM’s “Juba Lami”. All judges were impressed, with Mhlongo saying: “If we had scorecards, you would be in the lead. You are a powerhouse.”

Wrapping up a spectacular show was Princess, who collaborated with season 9 winner Musa on his hit “ Xolele”, followed by her solo rendition of Rihanna’s “Russian Roulette”. Bogopa called her first performance ‘amazing’, saying: “You are a powerhouse vocalist. I cannot wait to see more of you. Congratulations.” Next Saturday, the gents, Envic, Faith, Nkosi, Sipho, Thabo, and Thando, will face their first live show performances in the same format with the same guest performers on duets.