‘Idols SA’ Top 2 prepare for the ultimate showdown

‘Idols SA’ Season 19 is coming to an end as the Top 2 head into the finals this week. The show started on a high note as top contenders Princess MacDonald, 25, from Mpumalanga, and Thabo Ndlovu, 36, from Limpopo, received the highest number of votes last week.

Mzansi showed true sportsmanship by casting a whopping 50 million votes to help the duo reach the top spot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) The audience were treated to an electrifying performance by Makhadzi, with the hit song “Movie”, setting a powerful tone for the Top 3 as they showcased their debut singles, written and produced by “Idols SA” judge JR Bogopa from Feel Good Music. But it was the end of the road for Faith Nakana, 27, from Lebowakgomo, who didn’t make the cut after a few weeks of success.

Before his exit, Faith performed “Khulumela”. Thembi Seete described it as ‘’not only a hit, but a classic,’’ while Bogopa praised him for stepping out of his comfort zone with impressive results. Princess followed and wowed the audience with her single “You Know I Do”. Judges adored her vocal range and called her single “authentic”. The song, which touched on self-discovery and empowerment, set the evening on fire and quickly grew on audience who started singing along.

Thabo, in his first round, showcased his versatility with “iSlungu”, a blend of Afro-pop, R&B and gospel. Seete commended his bravery while Bogopa noted the song's catchy hook and Thabo's outstanding execution. In the second half of the live show, Thabo and Princess got to revisit their most memorable performances of the season and their favourite classic Mzansi hits. The Mosaiek Teatro lit up as Thabo revisited Christina Perri's angelic “A Thousand Years” song.

Seete applauded his performance and encouraged him to “seize the moment”, highlighting his extraordinary talent. Somizi Mhlongo praised the performance as ‘impeccable’, while Bogopa commended Thabo's ‘consistent hard work and selflessness in his artistry’. Princess showcased a stellar performance to Alicia Keys’ “Fallin”.

Seete commended her for her “consistent evolution” while Bogopa said she was courageous in her road to the final and ventured where other vocalists chose not. Mhlongo strongly agreed on her place in the final. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) For their last performances of the evening, embracing the challenge of Mzansi classics, Princess delivered a spirited rendition of Yvonne Chaka Chaka's “Umqombothi”. Bogopa exclaimed: ‘’You deserve to be on that stage,’’ concluding that she was hard working and had undeniable talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) Closing off the evening Thabo chose Miriam Makeba's “Lakutshon Ilanga”. His rendition was a breathe of fresh air for Seete, who said: ‘’You are ready for the world.’’ With the grand finale in sight, Mzansi are backing their favourites as tension grows. The stage is set as the duo battle it out on Saturday, November 4. The grand finale also marks the end of the road for “Idols SA”.