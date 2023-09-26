‘Idols SA’ Top 7 unveiled in showstopper finale

Rising stars Envic, Faith, Niikiey, Nkosi, Princess, Thabo and Thando were unveiled at the “Idols SA” Top 7, in a showstopper finale at the Mosaïek Teatro, on Sunday, September 24.

Despite being eliminated, Sena had the opportunity to perform "Rude Boy“ by Rihanna. Each of the top 7 contestants delivered captivating performances, aiming to secure viewer votes and move closer to winning the ultimate prize. Nkosi kicked off the performances with Usher's "Good Kisser," receiving mixed reaction from the judges. Thembi Seete praised his singing but noted the need for greater stage presence.

“You can’t rely only on your voice, you have to give it your all so that as an audience we feel you, too,” commented Seete. Niikiey received a standing ovation from both the audience and judges after her rendition of Bongo Maffin's "The Way Kungakhona." Somizi Mhlongo commended her as a multi-talented artist who delivered an exceptional Showstopper performance.

He said: “I’ve said it before that you’re multi-talented, and today you proved it. This is how you do a Showstopper, and you deserve a ‘Whoo-shem!’ Faith delivered an impressive performance of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk," earning high praise from the judges. JR Bogopa compared him to iconic artists like James Brown and Rick James, and commended Faith's consistent brilliance throughout the competition.

“This was not Bruno Mars-like at all. This was James Brown-like, Rick James-like, Faith-like. You can take me anywhere with you. You were brilliant, week after week you keep delivering,” said Bogopa. Thando, on the other hand, performed Usher's "Caught Up" and received a muted response from the judges. Thembi advised her to focus on embodying the song and performance more seamlessly. “Try to wear your song and performance more, and just be one. You’re thinking too much and you worry too much,” said Seete.

Princess chose Lady Zamar's "Criminal" for her performance and faced criticism from Seete and Bogopa, however, Mhlongo defended her, acknowledging her effort and determination in the performance. “You fought and you put in effort. I’m sure Thembi and JR didn’t eat breakfast, so it’s the hunger talking. Mntan’am, you did well,” said Somizi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) Envic tackled Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" and received mostly positive feedback from the judges. Bogopa appreciated his energy but wished for a more vocal performance.

“Performing Beyoncé is a tall order. You brought a lot of energy but not a lot of vocals. Thank you for entertaining us but I would have liked to hear the Envic voice I know and love.” Thabo concluded the show with a performance of Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel." He received a standing ovation from the audience and high praise from the judges, including a 'Whoo-shem!' from Mhlongo and accolades for his exceptional performance, vocals, and stage presence.