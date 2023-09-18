‘Idols SA’ Top 8 holds Mzansi’s attention in Lionel Richie tribute show

The “Idols SA” top 8 put their best foot forward in a stellar performance to the theme covering the playbook of “American Idol“ judge Lionel Richie. Mzansi was blown away by the performances as the season 19 finalists had the judges and audience on their feet. The Mosaïek Teatro stage came alive with music on the road to the finale of the last “Idols SA” show.

The judges on “Idols SA” season 19. Picture: Supplied The top 8 finalists who paid tribute to one of the biggest selling and most celebrated artists of all time included Thando, Sena, Envic, Niikiey, Thabo, Princess, Nkosi and Faith. Sadly, it was time to bid farewell to Lungelo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa) Before the top 8 were unveiled, the top 9 kicked off the show with a spirited performance of the Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small hit “Abalele”, followed by Inkabi Zezwe, the duo of Big Zulu and Sjava, who brought their track, “Sayona”, to a thrilled audience. Idols SA S19 Big Zulu and Sjava. Picture: Supplied First to perform in the top 8 was Thando, who took on “Love, Oh Love”. The judges had praise and pointers, with JR Bogopa saying: “The energy was there, but going forward, just focus on your voice control. You’re not using your full range.”

Sena sang the track “You Are”, to mostly praise from the judges. Thembi Seete said: “It gives me so much joy to watch you, to see a young woman blossoming into this diva. You were on it and you were on key.” For his performance, Envic sang “I Call It Love”, impressing the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “You are a naturally seasoned performer. You gave this song every little thing that it needed. That is called artistic intelligence, and nobody can take that away from you.” Next to hit the stage was Niikiey, who performed “Easy (Like Sunday Morning)” from Richie’s Commodores days. The judges loved it, with Bogopa saying: “This is what we call timeless music and you can become a timeless artist. What a brilliant performance!”

Thabo took on “We Are the World”, bringing the audience and judges to their feet, and earning a “Whoo-shem!” from Mhlongo. Seete said: “You’ve been consistent. This was a beautiful performance. The passion and truth were there. Well done.” For her performance, Princess sang “Just Go”, to a positive response from judges. Mhlongo said: “The song wasn’t good, but that’s not your fault. Your vocals were on point. As the song went on, I started falling in love because you made something out of almost nothing. That is commendable.”

Nkosi’s rendition of “Ballerina Girl” impressed the judges. Bogopa said: “There’s something about you that’s so effortless. There’s a sense of comfort and belonging, and when I listen to you, I feel content.” Ending off a night of great performances was Faith, with “Penny Lover”. Seete said: “You are such a charmer, the cherry on top is how comfortable you are with your voice. You are letting go and giving us everything we need to hear.” “Idols SA” airs every Saturday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), thereafter on Mzansi Wethu at 7.30pm.