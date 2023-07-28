If you know your way around with a pitchfork, you might want to try out for the second season ‘Plaasjapie’

DStv’s hit reality series “Plaasjapie” makes a return for season two and kykNET is searching for the next batch of contestants to pitchfork their way to the grand prize of R1 million. The farming reality show is looking for novice farmers who must try to tackle farming activities with their bare hands for the first time in their lives. If you’re a city boy or girl with a desire to experience a farmer’s lifestyle, then this show is for you.

South African TV personality, radio presenter and Men’s Health model Ewan Strydom returns as the show host. View this post on Instagram A post shared by kykNET (@kyknettv) If you can't survive without your wi-fi and cellphone, then brace yourself, as this is an experience that’s about to make you squirm uncomfortably and is not for the faint-hearted. The participants are split into two groups on a camp, and each week, one member of the losing team will be eliminated. An empty shed with nearly no facilities will provide a place to sleep for the participants.

Much like in the first season, 16 competitors are being challenged to show their true grit and farming skills. You’ll be expected to stay in a shed with strangers and think on your feet, smartly, because there wilL definitely be a few corrupt contenders in the game with some cheating along the way. Can you make a solid plan, regardless of the conditions?

Plans will be made to form alliances, while others may be trying to throw you under the bus – all for the sake of surviving. Throughout, you must remain alert to undercurrents in your group while, at the same time, focusing on the tasks at hand. The show producers warn: “It’s going to be tough on all fronts and, at times, you may doubt your decision entering for Plaasjapie.

“But that is what being a farmer is all about – to endure, to continue and to always come up with a doable plan.” Season one winner is Pretoria artist Dian Louw, who became a veteran in erecting fences and herding sheep, something extremely remote from his comfort zone. He said: “I also worked damn hard and did everything possible to deserve my spot on the farm without anyone being able to say I didn’t bring my side.

Louw urged potential contestants to enter and described the experience as life changing. “It is the adventure of a lifetime. “Not only do you get to learn so much about yourself, but you also learn about other people, the farm and how farmers cope.

“Some nights, laying in my bed, I still can’t believe I did it. It truly feels like a dream. “Enter, test yourself. It is easy to sit on your sofa thinking it is something you can do easily, until you are there and must deal with missing home and dealing with interesting personalities.” Louw said the experience also changed his mindset.