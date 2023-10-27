If you’re a sucker for a romantic comedy, then ‘My Girlfriend’s Father is a must-see

In this era, where local content is king, eVOD is delivering with its offerings. “My Girlfriend’s Father”, the 15th movie on the streaming platform, is available from October 28.

If you are a sucker for a romantic comedy, this one will whet your appetite as it follows the journey of a couple who have been together for close to three years. At the heart of the story is Sandile (Linda Nxumalo), a passionate chef who hopes to open his own restaurant someday. Then there’s Dimpho (Mapula Mafole), a doctor who comes from a traditional royal family. While they come from different worlds, their path crosses when Dimpho, driving home with her rebel of a sister Pertunia (Mapaseka Koetle), finds herself in a predicament when her car breaks down.

Mapula Mafole, Sello Ramolahloane and Mapaseka Koetle co-star in ‘My Girlfriend’s Father. Picture: Supplied Fortunately, Sandile comes to the rescue, unaware of Dimpho’s lineage. Sparks fly and a modern-day fairytale romance is born. However, when Sandile learns that Dimpho is the daughter of King Morena Kudu (Sello Ramolahloane), of the diamond-rich Bakudu Kingdom, he is thrown for a loop. More so, when he finds out that there is another suitor in the wings. To call their relationship complicated is an understatement. It is strained by family pressure, an overbearing and stubborn father and a lifestyle that is worlds apart.