Imagine Dragons are back with the genre-hopping new single, ‘Eyes Closed’

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with the genre-hopping new single, “Eyes Closed”. The Dan Reynolds-fronted group have traverse the worlds of alternative, rap, electronic and rock and Industrial with their "future-facing" tune.

The group feel rejuvenated as they return with new music that is a "balance of nostalgia and freshness". The frontman said: “After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality.” “The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It’s finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too.”