Inaugural SA Podcast & Music Festival brings the creative industry under one roof to create change

A groundbreaking two-day festival, which aims to foster youth engagement and creativity, is currently on at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, ahead of Youth Day. The South African Podcast & Music Festival is the first of its kind for the country, and brings together industry leaders, disruptors and veterans such as podcast pioneer Gareth Cliff, DJ LeloWhatsgood and Robot Boii, among others, to create change.

The festival, which is backed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, runs from June 14 to 15, and will be packed with podcast and music masterclasses, live workshops on podcast creation, and a Music A&R session with industry experts. Festival organiser Nicolas Regisford shared that the festival will assist in rewriting the “African narrative in an authentic and global effort”. “Each podcaster contributes to how the world views Africa, and this is an exciting time to participate. This is not just an event; it’s the start of a family – a community of content creators, platform owners, and brands. Let’s see where this journey takes us.”

Zimasa Velaphi, chief director of communication at the DSAC, said: “This festival is a perfect platform to engage with a youth audience, especially during Youth Month. “Our involvement coincides with 30 years of democracy and the explosion of podcasts and the vibrant SA music production scene.” Antos Stella, who will be leading the music masterclass, added that the festival is an incredible opportunity to connect with young creatives and guide them on their journey.

“Every song tells a unique story, and I’m looking forward to sharing insights on the music industry today alongside my esteemed team.” DJ Sbu, along with his colleagues from Radio 2000 and SAfm, will be broadcasting live from the event over the course of the festival. “This is a landmark event for the youth and the creative industry in South Africa. We’re thrilled to bring the excitement and energy of the festival to our listeners,” said DJ Sbu.