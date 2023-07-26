Independent Online
Independent film ‘Die Hustle’ pits love against friendship

Cast of “Die Hustle”. Picture: Supplied

Published 44m ago

Locally produced independent film “Die Hustle” is set to premiere in Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Durban and Cape Town after enjoying a successful debut in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Written and directed by Ricardo “Ricwa” Klaasen, the film tells the story of two coloured boys, Slim and Dimpie, who dream of owning the first shisa nyama in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

But their goal is derailed when they are scammed by a Nigerian man offering a drag-racing opportunity.

Aside from losing the money, Slim, played by Jerome “Slim” du Plooy, who is well known for his roles on “Skeem Saam” and “Rhythm City”, is also dealing with his mother slowly dying of cancer.

Meanwhile, Dimpie, played by comedian Nadeem Poen, has a childhood love that is trying to get him closer to God.

In comes their old friend, Raja (Adderly Ragoobeer), from Durban, who has a solution to their financial problems.

But it leaves Dimpie with a dilemma: destroy his relationship with his childhood love or help his best friend to get money for his mother’s cancer treatment?

In an online interview recently, Ricwa said he was amazed at Poen’s performance despite this being his first film role.

“He didn’t miss a beat. Dimpie doesn’t look like someone who just did his first movie. I am not going to put shade on anyone, but Dimpie carried this movie. Just his facial reactions when he is with the Nigerian guy… he pulls his face in a way, it is unmatched, you can’t pay for it.”

Commenting on the cast, he said: “I feel like I didn’t hand-pick them (Slim and Dimpie), they were meant for it. We wrote the movie around them from the word go.”

Watch the full interview.

The film will be screened in Kimberley on Saturday, July 29, Bloemfontein on Saturday, August 26, Durban on September 1 and 30 and in Cape Town on Saturday, October 7.

The film crew will also be giving away bursaries in each of the provinces.

For more information call 066 265 8658 or email [email protected].

