Innocent Masuku makes Mzansi proud as he advances to the finals in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Since being dubbed “the best opera singer we have ever had” by judge Amanda Holden at his “Britain’s Got Talent” audition, South African opera singer Innocent Masuku has secured himself a place in the grand final. The 33-year-old, who lives in London, took to the BGT semi-finals stage to sing a powerful rendition of “Now We Are Free" from Hans Zimmer’s song in the ”Gladiator“ movie.

Masuku stunned the audience and judges with a breathtaking performance of vocal virtuosity. And he won the viewer's vote. Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “You’ve taken a song from a movie called ‘Gladiator’ and you performed it – it was like a triumphant hero! “The control in your phrasing is unbelievable. You could never tell when one phrase ended and another started. Absolutely flawless!”

In addition, Alesha Dixon commented: “How do you sum it up? You’re the one to beat. I had chills up and down my arm. Mesmerised by you and your talent. Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful.” When asked how he felt, Masuku said it was "amazing". He added that it was "so special", as the fans cheered.

And it was not only the judges who were bowled over by Masuku’s talent. Fans flocked to social media to praise the singer. “Yes Innocent!!!! They really do save the best till last,” one wrote, with another chiming in: “Goodness, Innocent - that’s sent shivers down my spine.” Masuku is no stranger to the stage, having been selected as one of English National Opera’s Harewood Artists for 2023/24, a specialist development programme for the next generation of opera stars, and starring in the ENO’s production of “The Barber of Seville” earlier this year.

Born in Secunda and raised in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, he is a former studio member of the Cape Town Opera, where he made his first public performance in a production of “Porgy and Bess” set in Argentina. He played Crabman. He followed this up by playing Borsa in “Rigoletto” and has also played Tamino in the “Magic Flute”. The tenor has performed in master classes led by Maestro Kamal Khan and Willard White. Masuku has received various accolades including a Merit award in the 2019 SAMRO competition, a Drake Calleja trust award, and sponsorship by The Tillet Trust fund.