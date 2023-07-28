Instead of wasting time trawling through the streaming offerings, here are 5 shows worth binge-watching

Choosing a good series to binge on may seem like an easy decision, seeing as how there are hundreds, if not thousands, of shows to choose from across the many streaming platforms offered in South Africa. I find myself scrolling through the sites for at least 30 to 40 minutes, trying to pick the right one, especially if time is limited and I don’t want to find myself having to restart the process should I make the wrong choice.

If you’re anything like me, keep reading. We’ve simplified the process for you. Whether you’re into comedy, drama or drag queens, here’s a list of streaming shows you might find worth watching. “Survival of the Thickest” (S1)

This light-hearted and charming comedy follows the life of Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, who also wrote the script and is an executive producer on the show. Michelle Buteau as Mavis in “Survival of the Thickest”. Picture: Netflix. Mavis is a 38-year-old African-American plus-sized stylist who built herself up, launched a fashion business and found new love after her ex cheated on her. But not without the help of her ride-or-die best friends and a few drag queens. The script is relatable, heart-warming and fun. The show will have viewers laughing, cringing, crying, clapping and wanting more.

It also has the ability to set off a spark that will have you taking chances and reaching for your biggest and wildest dreams. Streaming on Netflix. “Drag Me To Dinner” (S1)

If you’re into chaotic sketch shows, then this is a must-watch. “How I Met Your Mother” actor Neil Patrick Harris, along with American drag queen, comedian and actor Bianca Del Rio, chef David Burtka and actress Haneefah Wood, are judges in this drag-tastical competition to see which drag-duo can pull off the best-themed dinner party. The show is centred on partying and enthusiastic drinking. There are lots of sexual jokes, innuendos and dirty humour.

Queens throw insults at each other (mostly) in the name of comedy and hosts do the same, so put the kids to sleep before you indulge. Streaming on Disney+ “Fatal Seduction” (S1)

This racy thriller will leave you guessing at every turn. It stars South African A-list actors, Kgomotso Christopher, as Nandi Mahlati, and Thapelo Mokoena, as Leonard Mahlati. Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati in “Fatal Seduction”. Picture: Netflix A night of fun for Nandi and her best friend, Brenda, goes wrong when Brenda is found dead in the bathtub at her beautiful seaside home. It seems Nandi’s hook-up could be responsible for her death, but nothing is as it seems.

Leonard’s brother, Vuyo, played by Nat Ramabulana, sets off on a mission to piece together the mystery and bring Brenda’s killer to justice. “Fatal Seduction” part two is set to be released on August 4. Streaming on Netflix

“Rosemary's Hitlist” Immerse yourself in “Rosemary's Hitlist”, a true-crime documentary that follows the life of cop-turned-convicted-serial-killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu. Upon premièring on the streaming platform, the doccie set a new record for the most first-day views on Showmax of any documentary series, beating true-crime phenomena like “Devilsdorp” and “Steinheist”.

In 2021, the infamous Ndlovu was sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of six members of her family, including her sister and the father of her only living child at the time. "Rosemary’s Hitlist“. Picture: Supplied Ndlovu allegedly murdered her family members for “killsurance”: funeral cover payouts worth more than R1.4 million. The finale also reveals that Sergeant Keshi Mabunda was investigating Ndlovu for the alleged murder of her first child, Jaunty Khoza, who died of unnatural causes in 2008 at the age of 13.

Streaming on Showmax “The Bear” (S1-2) “The Bear”, which recently received several Primetime Emmy nominations, captures the chaos of a busy kitchen, while also zooming in on the organic growth of the characters and all their interwoven relationships.

It follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine-dining world who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after the suicide of his brother, Michael “Mikey” Berzatto. Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear”. Picture: Instagram Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained family relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's death. As Carmy fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that, ultimately, reveals itself as his chosen family.